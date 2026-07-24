Malik Nabers Injury Update: Latest On Giants WR Could Bolster Fantasy Value

The New York Giants are coming into the season with elevated expectations after a busy offseason, entering a new era under head coach John Harbaugh. The team endured a plethora of injuries in an otherwise encouraging 2025 campaign, with Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart each missing time.

Nabers, who has already established himself as one of the best young receivers in the NFL, went down just four games into the year with a season-ending knee injury. The former No. 6 overall pick went down with a torn ACL during the team’s 21-18 win on Sep. 28, but has made impressive progress during his rehab process.

The star receiver received an encouraging update ahead of training camp, which could have a notable impact on his fantasy football outlook as draft season approaches.

Per reports, Nabers is expected to avoid the PUP list to start the 2026 season, potentially setting up a return earlier than expected. The Giants’ staff will bring the Pro Bowler along slowly to open the offseason, as he gears up for a major bounce-back campaign.

His injury news could have an impact on his ADP coming into the year, as he currently sits at No. 31 overall per NFC’s ADP rankings, though Nabers’ price tag could still be discounted near draft season.

Let’s explore his outlook with training camp approaching, as the Giants enter a highly anticipated season:

Malik Nabers Poses Breakout Threat At Discounted Price, With Injury News Bolstering Stock

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2025 season, Nabers was widely regarded as a top-15 pick among fantasy drafts prior to his season-ending injury. Considering the potential of missing a few games to open the year remains on the table, his draft position should remain discounted as training camp looms, though continued progress at this rate could continue to elevate his stock.

Factoring the team’s loss of WR2 Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency, Nabers could see a considerable boost in volume, with Jaxson Dart looking for a reliable connection early in his career. Though he’s currently slated to miss a few games to open the year, I’d expect another 120-plus-target campaign from Nabers, setting a promising floor for fantasy production in PPR.

Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney will likely compete for the WR2 role following Robinson’s departure, but neither pose a real threat to impact Nabers’ volume this season. Fantasy players should continue to monitor his rehab process throughout training camp, but a second 1,000-yard campaign doesn’t seem out of the question for the LSU product, even with a few absences.

The Giants will look to live up to sky-high expectations in 2026, while Nabers looks to re-establish himself as a top target upon returning to the lineup.

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