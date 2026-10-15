Fantasy Football Injury News: Mike Evans' Achilles Soreness Could Handicap Already-Depleted 49ers Offense

The San Francisco 49ers reported today that Mike Evans is a DNP (Did Not Practice) on Thursday. The 49ers don't play until Monday Night, so this acts like a Wednesday in a normal week. The status remains concerning, cited as "Achilles soreness" on top of his lingering rib injury. As a fantasy football platform, the following projects the 49ers if Evans were out.

Fantasy Football Outlook

The substation hits again, according to the propaganda. Not only could Evans be out in Week 6, but Deebo Samuel will be out. The depth chart takes a huge hit, and the following shows what this unique 49ers passing offense may look like in Week 6.

Week 6 Projections without Mike Evans:

George Kittle: 6.8 Receptions, 81 Yards

Christian McCaffrey: 6.7 Receptions, 61 Yards

Brandin Cooks: 2.5 Receptions, 35 Yards

Jacob Cowing: 2.6 Receptions, 33 Yards

Jordan Watkins: 2.1 Receptions, 28 Yards

Luke Farrell: 1.0 Receptions, 8 Yards

Kittle is already the TE1 in Week 6. Even more so, he's valuable if Evans is out, which would lead Kittle to command about one-third of the 49ers' passing offense.

San Francisco would be expected to revert to a more run-heavy, RPO-based approach if Evans were out. They lack pass-catching talent, but they don't lack running back talent, with McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, and Jordan James if needed.

McCaffrey will also rise from 4.8 targets per game to nearly seven total projected targets in this game against the Cardinals. The 49ers have reduced his usage this season to 16 touches per game, but that will have to change here. McCaffrey is already projected for nearly 23 touches this week.

In Week 4, Brandin Cooks ran 6 routes. In Week 5, he rose to 13 routes run. Jacob Cowing outran him by seven routes in Week 4 and by four routes in Week 5. I think Cooks is trending toward matching or surpassing Cowing as the WR2, should Evans be out. But it would be a tight battle of meaningless fantasy value.

Brock Purdy could only support two truly viable pass-catchers if Evans were out: Kittle and McCaffrey. Even if we wished for a long-shot flier at wide receiver, it would be risky to guess whether Cowing or Cooks would have the breakout game.

Mike Evans Injury Update

#49ers Mike Evans won't practice Thursday due to Achilles soreness and rib injury, per Kyle Shanahan pic.twitter.com/DhB2o4EIwK — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 15, 2026

Evans has been nursing a rib injury and has done impressively well despite it. Evans has had at least 8 targets in each of his last two games, with 12 receptions, 189 yards, and one touchdown. So that is not really the big concern. The concern is his Achilles soreness.

Not much is known about the severity of this injury right now. There seems to be optimism in the air given that the 49ers play on Monday, not Sunday. Friday will be vital to tell if Evans plays, and Saturday will hopefully confirm the status.

The best strategy for fantasy football is to keep it simple. Scan waivers, if need be, to find a backup plan. If needed, they can be used on Sunday. If Evans becomes a game-day decision, stay tuned for more updates, whether from us or the 49ers beat reporters.

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