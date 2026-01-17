Nico Collins, Ty Johnson Top Key Inactive Players for NFL Divisional Round Weekend
The Divisional Round is upon us and, unfortunately, not everyone comes into the week with full-health. Certain teams will be without their key playmaker(s) and that can drastically impact the outcome of the game. In different terms, it can also impact the output in Fantasy Football and DFS. My measuring these injuries, we can find sleepers, and also avoid bad decisions. This is our last-minute inactive sheet.
Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers, Bills
The Bills are without two of their depth pieces at Wide Receiver. Both Davis and Shavers had not held a huge role, but a meaningful one, nonetheless. The Bills thrive on spreading the ball around, and this should now benefit the outputs of Keon Coleman and definitely of Brandin Cooks, whom may be a great sleeper pick this week.
Ty Johnson, Bills
Though he tried to get active, Johnson will be out for this game. The Bills had used his as a 3rd down back, behind James Cook. Ray Davis is the now-RB2, however he saw no work at all in the Wild Card Round. I would project that the Bills remain heavy on work through Josh Allen and Cook, with Davis <5 attempts, and potentially none at all.
JK Dobbins, Broncos
This is nothing new here. Dobbins has been out for quite some time now. However, it is important to make sure we confirm the rosters, and this one has Dobbins out. RJ Harvey is the bulk-RB1, and he will carry the ball nearly 2/3rds of the time in this Denver offense.
Ricky Pearsall, 49ers* (Questionable)
Pearsall is yet to have a game designation. However, it seems like he is not in a good way. If the 49ers do list Pearsall as active, he will lack any valuable DFS output. You should be using Jauan Jennings and Jake Tonges, above all. Demarcus Robinson is also a lucrative sleeper as we saw last week.
George Kittle, 49ers
As you probably know, Kittle tore his ACL last week. This elevates Tonges to the TE1 job, and a lucrative job in-that.
Sam Darnold, Seahawks* (Questionable)
Darnold is being handled very cautiously in the lead-up to this game. He has an oblique injury that seemingly has him very immobilized. To what extent, we do not quite know. However, if Darnold plays, he will not be 100%. If Drew Lock starts, we would definitely not use him either, as it is a huge downgrade.
Nico Collins, Texans
Collins endured his 2nd concussion of the season. We knew this all week long, but Collins is confirmed out. Jayden Higgins and Christian Kirk will be the top-2 options. We also like Xavier Hutchinson as a deep-sleeper, but no so much Jaylin Noel.
The Patriots, Rams, and Bears are all healthy in their Fantasy Football/Skill-Positions.
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.