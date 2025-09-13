Brock Bowers Questionable And 7 More Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Updates
We all hate it, but injuries are part of the game, and fantasy football owners have to adjust to them. This week is no exception. After just one week, the injuries are already beginning to pile up. This is the Week 2 fantasy football injury report.
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy has already been ruled out for Week 2 and is expected to miss two to five weeks due to a turf toe injury. These injuries are very painful and can come in a wide range of severity. Which is why you see such an uncertain timeline for his return. Mac Jones will be the starter in his absence. We would definitely let him play for a week before even considering him as an emergency option.
WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
London looks like he will be good to go after injuring his shoulder in Week 1. It also appears that the Falcons will be getting Darnell Mooney back for Week 2. The Falcons should have their whole arsenal of weapons heading into a Week 2 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy is considered doubtful for Week 2 after dislocating his shoulder in a collision with teammate Travis Kelce in Week 1. As much as the Chiefs tried to string us along, playing in Week 2 was never realistic. We'd expect him to miss time beyond this week as well. However, if this week was any indication, we will likely have to wait until final injury reports each week for a definitive answer.
WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
Waddle banged up his shoulder last week, but is expected to be available this week. We would be surprised if he didn't play. The Miami passing offense looked awful last week, but so did the New England Patriots' pass defense. Something will have to give in this one.
WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
Jennings returned to practice on Friday and looks like he should be able to go for Week 2, barring any setbacks. This is great news for a 49ers team that desperately needs healthy bodies. He could be in for a big game out of necessity, even with Mac Jones under center.
TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and has landed on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Fantasy owners will be without him for at least four weeks and possibly a few more beyond that. With all the injuries in San Francisco, backup tight end Jake Tonges could be a viable option for the weeks that Kittle is sidelined. He looked good late in the game last week, and they will need him as their passing options have dwindled down significantly.
TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers was once again listed as a DNP on Friday and is now in danger of missing Week 2 or at least being limited due to a knee injury. The good news and the bad news are that the Raiders play in the late game on Monday Night Football. This gives him an extra day to get healthy and play, but it also means that if he's announced as an inactive right before the game, you'll be left with very limited options. Your best bet here might be to pick up Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly as an emergency option just in case.
TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
After a big game in Week 1, Goedert will miss Week 2 with a knee injury. This should mean increased volume for AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, who both struggled in the opener. His status for Week 3 will have to be monitored because we don't know the extent of his injury, but he didn't practice at all this week.