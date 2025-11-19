Marvin Harrison Jr. Out Again for Arizona This Sunday
The hope was that Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) would be able to play Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Harrison Jr. had emergency appendix surgery about a week ago. Yes, this is not a long-term recovery but it became clear that the wide receiver would not be 100% ready by Sunday.
Therefore, Jonathan Gannon said they made the decision early. Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss another game on Sunday.
What The Arizona Cardinals Miss
Week number 12 has been a confluence of sorts for Arizona. Why do we say this? Simply, with Kyler Murray still out, now Harrison Jr. remains out, but Trey Benson's practice window has opened. It does feel like there have been a ton of injuries which certain teams.
Emeri Demercado likely will be placed on injured reserve and may be done for the season. The scary thing for Arizona is the biggest regression has occurred on the defensive side of the ball. However, for the sake of debate, here are Marvin Harrison Jr.'s numbers from Year 1 to Year 2.
Year 1
Year 2
Games Started
16
9
Targets
116
62
Catches
62
34
Yards
885
525
Touchdowns
8
4
There has been a slight regression but not that much. Going from Kyler Murray to Jacoby Brissett has not made a difference really. One interesting facet was how Michael Wilson came in last week and performed. He had 18 targets, got separation, and made the catches he needed. Wilson caught 15 passes for 185 yards. Harrison Jr. has not topped 100 yards since Week 8 of 2024.
Wilson's catch rate has always been in the mid 60's with the second-year player saddled in the mid 50's. Why? That's a great question and the answer depends on who you ask. One thing is crystal clear. Marvin Harrison Jr. has great wheels but could stand to learn a thing or two when it comes to catch percentage. It's not all his fault but some of it is.
Some of that big game ability was there in 2024 and parts of this year. The problem is it's not there all the time. Trey McBride arguably has more explosive ability. He leads the team with 71 catches for 718 yards and seven touchdowns. It would be great for fantasy owners to see all three on the field more often.
In The Meantime
Fantasy football owners and Arizona Cardinals fans have to wonder what might have been. Trey Benson into the mix with this offense from the start of the season really would have helped out a beleaguered defense.
Wilson and McBride will be Jacoby Brissett's two main targets heading into Week 12. With a patchwork running game, Brissett will have little choice. No one expects 57 attempts or 47 completions on Sunday but the attempts project to be quite high especially if Arizona falls behind early.
One of the most certain things on Sunday is that Brissett will chuck the ball all over the place. Arizona has to do this for at least another week or two. It likely is not good for wins but for fantasy, this is just what the doctor ordered.