Marvin Harrison Jr. to Miss Second Straight Week After Appendicitis Diagnosis
If the Cardinals want to beat the Jaguars Sunday and keep their threadbare postseason hopes alive, they'll have to do it without a crucial offensive piece.
Arizona wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss his second straight game with an appendicitis diagnosis, coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Wednesday morning via team reporter Darren Urban. The Cardinals will also be without running back Emari Demercado, who has an ankle injury.
Harrison, 23, has not played since catching three passes for 33 yards in a 44–22 loss to the Seahawks on Nov. 9.
A highly touted prospect out of Ohio State taken fourth by Arizona in the '24 draft, Harrison has shown flashes of potential in his first two seasons while falling short of star status. This year, he has caught 34 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in nine games, with his yards-per-game average creeping slightly upward from 52.1 to 58.3.
The Cardinals' game against Jacksonville begins a brutal four-week stretch that will see Arizona play the Buccaneers, Rams and Texans in succession.