Jacoby Brissett Made NFL History in Blowout Loss to 49ers
The Cardinals fell short where it mattered most on Sunday against the 49ers, losing at home to their division rival by a score of 41–22 in a game that was mostly over by the start of the second quarter.
While the final score will always be the number that matters most, Arizona put up some pretty impressive numbers elsewhere in the box score. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett finished the day completing 47-of-57 passes for an astonishing 452 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 47 completions were more than any quarterback has ended a game with in the history of the NFL regular season, and tied with a postseason game from Ben Roethlisberger on Jan. 10, 2021 during a wild card game against the Browns for most in any game ever.
Roethlisberger, like Brissett, was on the losing side of that game.
While Brissett would undoubtedly have given up the record in exchange for a win, fans were quite impressed with his effort.
Most completions in a game in NFL history
Here’s a look at the most completions we’ve ever seen in a game, regular season or postseason, in the history of the NFL.
Rank
Name
Date
Completions
Yards Passing
Game Result
1
Jacoby Brissett
11/16/25
47
452
L, 41–22
1
Ben Roethlisberger
1/10/21
47
501
L, 48–37
3
Drew Bledsoe
11/13/94
45
426
W, 26–20 (OT)
3
Jared Goff
9/29/19
45
517
L, 55–40
5
Ben Roethlisberger
12/10/17
44
506
W, 39–38
6
Tom Brady
2/5/17
43
466
W, 34–28 (OT)
6
Rich Gannon
9/15/17
43
403
W, 30–17
6
Patrick Mahomes
11/6/22
43
446
W, 20–17 (OT)
6
Philip Rivers
10/18/15
43
503
L, 27–20
6
Matt Schaub
11/18/12
43
527
W, 43–37 (OT)