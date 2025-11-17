SI

Jacoby Brissett Made NFL History in Blowout Loss to 49ers

Jacoby Brissett is going to have a sore shoulder tomorrow morning.

Jacoby Brissett completed 47 passes on Sunday, but still needed a few more to get the Cardinals the win.
/ Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Cardinals fell short where it mattered most on Sunday against the 49ers, losing at home to their division rival by a score of 41–22 in a game that was mostly over by the start of the second quarter.

While the final score will always be the number that matters most, Arizona put up some pretty impressive numbers elsewhere in the box score. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett finished the day completing 47-of-57 passes for an astonishing 452 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 47 completions were more than any quarterback has ended a game with in the history of the NFL regular season, and tied with a postseason game from Ben Roethlisberger on Jan. 10, 2021 during a wild card game against the Browns for most in any game ever.

Roethlisberger, like Brissett, was on the losing side of that game.

While Brissett would undoubtedly have given up the record in exchange for a win, fans were quite impressed with his effort.

Most completions in a game in NFL history

Here’s a look at the most completions we’ve ever seen in a game, regular season or postseason, in the history of the NFL.

Rank

Name

Date

Completions

Yards Passing

Game Result

1

Jacoby Brissett

11/16/25

47

452

L, 41–22

1

Ben Roethlisberger

1/10/21

47

501

L, 48–37

3

Drew Bledsoe

11/13/94

45

426

W, 26–20 (OT)

3

Jared Goff

9/29/19

45

517

L, 55–40

5

Ben Roethlisberger

12/10/17

44

506

W, 39–38

6

Tom Brady

2/5/17

43

466

W, 34–28 (OT)

6

Rich Gannon

9/15/17

43

403

W, 30–17

6

Patrick Mahomes

11/6/22

43

446

W, 20–17 (OT)

6

Philip Rivers

10/18/15

43

503

L, 27–20

6

Matt Schaub

11/18/12

43

527

W, 43–37 (OT)

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Published
