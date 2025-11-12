SI

Cardinals Star Marvin Harrison Jr. Set to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Niners

Harrison Jr. underwent surgery for appendicitis.

Mike McDaniel

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. underwent surgery this week for appendicitis.
Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. underwent surgery this week for appendicitis. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cardinals star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to miss Sunday's game against the 49ers after undergoing surgery for appendicitis, head coach Jonathan Gannon told the media on Wednesday.

This is not expected to be a long-term issue for Harrison.

The second-year wide receiver has hauled in 34 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season. He is on track to eclipse his 62-catch, 885-yard and eight touchdown rookie season in 2024.

The Cardinals are 3-6 on the season, and Sunday's home contest with San Francisco is a must-win if Arizona wants any realistic chance of chasing an NFC wild-card spot. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to start once again for the Cardinals in relief of Kyler Murray, who remains out with a foot injury.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL