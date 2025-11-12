Cardinals Star Marvin Harrison Jr. Set to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Niners
Cardinals star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to miss Sunday's game against the 49ers after undergoing surgery for appendicitis, head coach Jonathan Gannon told the media on Wednesday.
This is not expected to be a long-term issue for Harrison.
The second-year wide receiver has hauled in 34 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season. He is on track to eclipse his 62-catch, 885-yard and eight touchdown rookie season in 2024.
The Cardinals are 3-6 on the season, and Sunday's home contest with San Francisco is a must-win if Arizona wants any realistic chance of chasing an NFC wild-card spot. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to start once again for the Cardinals in relief of Kyler Murray, who remains out with a foot injury.