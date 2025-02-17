2025 Fantasy Baseball: Colorado Rockies Closer Depth Chart
The Rockies hope they have a new closing sheriff in town in 2025, and he goes by the name of Seth Halvorsen. Blessed with a triple-digit fastball, Halvorsen pushed his way from AA to the majors last season, but his arm didn't fire at all levels.
RP – Seth Halvorsen, COL (ADP – 389.5)
Over three seasons in college, Halvorsen went 7-5 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.446 WHIP, and 124 strikeouts while converting two saves. His walk rate (2.8) was much better in 2023, but home runs (1.3 per nine) were an issue.
The Rockies used him exclusively out of the bullpen for two years in the minors. Over 57.2 innings, Halvorsen won seven games with a 4.06 ERA, 1.439 WHP, 69 strikeouts, and nine saves. AA batters roughed him up over his first 13 games (13 runs, 29 baserunners, and 19 strikeouts over 13.2 innings) last season. He was a much better pitcher over his remaining appearances at AA and AAA (2.64 ERA, 1.174 WHIP, .218 BAA, and 37 strikeouts over 30.2 innings), earning Halvorsen a late-season call-up to Colorado.
He opened his major league career with 9.2 shutout innings (five hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts), earning two wins and a save. The Dodgers beat him for two runs and four baserunners on September 22nd, followed by his second save and 2.2 shutout innings with no walks and four strikeouts.
His average fastball (100.1) ranked with the elite arms in major league baseball. Halvorsen featured a four-seamer (.244 BAA), changeup (.182 BAA), and slider (.133 BAA). Note: His pitch outcomes were from the majors and minor league games with tracking equipment.
Fantasy Outlook: When reviewing baseball player’s stats, the fantasy market tends to gravitate toward the good while dismissing the bad. Halvorsen showed he has the fastball to get batters out when throwing strikes. At the same time, minor-league hitters had their way with him for almost two months last season, and he came into 2024 with command issues.
On the positive side, the closing bar for the Rockies is relatively low, giving Halvorsen the inside track for saves in 2025 for Colorado. His next step is proving he has the guile to handle the job long-term with minimal experience while pitching in a batter-friendly ballpark. I expect some disastrous innings and games.
RP – Victor Vodnik, COL
In his second season in the minors at A-Ball, Vodnik flashed as a reliever (2.94 ERA, 1.173 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 67.1 innings) while picking up three saves. The Braves moved him to the starting rotation (opener role – 3.1 innings per game) at AA after sitting out the COVID-19 season. Unfortunately, his arm has less success (5.35 ERA, 1.604 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts over 33.2 innings) due to a much higher walk rate (5.9).
A switch back to the bullpen led to a 2.92 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 118 strikeouts at AA and AAA in the minors, leading to six wins and nine saves. Vodnik made the Rockies’ opening-day roster in 2024. Despite some early success in April (2.60 ERA) and May (3.00 ERA), his arm regressed in June (10 runs, 19 baserunners, and three home runs over 10.2 innings). Colorado handed him their closing job in July. He converted nine of his 10 opportunities over 20 games (3.74 ERA, 1.385 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 21.2 innings). Vodnik landed on the injured list in mid-August with a bicep issue. He pitched in a setup role when returning to the Rockies’ bullpen.
His average fastball (98.2) has plenty of velocity. Vodnik used his slider (.233 BAA) more while tossing a changeup (.128 BAA) as his third pitch. The command of his four-seamer (28 walks) needs work, and righties (.289 BAA) and lefties (.296 BAA) hit the pitch well.
Fantasy Outlook: Vodnik must improve his walk rate (4.5) to pitch in the ninth inning, which, in turn, would lead to more strikeouts. He’ll be found on the waiver wire in almost all fantasy leagues unless the Rockies give him closing chances.
More Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings
The Top 5 Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball in 2025
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitcher 6-10
Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Rankings: 11-15
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Middle Round Starting Pitchers to Target
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Starting Pitcher Bargain Values