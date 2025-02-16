2025 Fantasy Baseball: Detroit Tigers Closer Depth Chart
Based on last year's success, the Tigers' top closing options in 2025 are between two low strikeout arms. Jason Foley brings a sinker with triple-digit upside, while Tyler Holton has a deep five-pitch arsenal.
CL – Jason Foley, DET (ADP – 334.0)
Foley was a waiver-wire savior for fantasy teams in 2024 due to him getting undrafted in most leagues and picking up 28 saves on the year. The Tigers wheeled him out for their first closing opportunity on opening day, which he converted. By the end of April, he had a 1.32 ERA, two wins, nine saves in 10 tries, and 13 strikeouts over 13.2 innings. Foley only had four saves over the next two months with a weaker ERA (4.02).
A poor July (eight runs, 19 baserunners, and two home runs over eight innings) led to him pitching his way out of the ninth inning. He threw 15 scoreless innings beginning in August, leading to six successful saves and 12 strikeouts over 15.0 innings. Sandwiched around two bad days (four runs and five baserunners over one inning of work), Foley converted seven of his eight save chances over the three weeks of the season.
His average sinker (97.4) matched 2023, but batters had more success (.299 BAA). Foley offered a much better slider (.111 BAA). He barely threw a four-seamer and changeup. Right-handed batters (.252 BAA) were a problem, but walks (14 of his 20 issued) came at a higher rate to lefties. His groundball rate (47.2) was much lower than the previous two seasons (57.1%).
Fantasy Outlook: Despite throwing hard, Foley can’t put away batters with strikeouts (6.9 per nine), and walks (3.0) were more of an issue in 2024. The Tigers don’t have an elite ninth-inning arm as the offseason gets closer to spring training, suggesting a possible out-of-the-gate opportunity for Foley. His price point is free in the early draft season. He has a profile similar (other than his fastball) to that of Doug Jones, who saved 303 games with a low strikeout rate (7.3). Foley will have a better chance to get batters out with a rebound in his sinker and command.
Top Tigers Handcuff – Tyler Holton, DET
Over his four seasons in the minors, Holton struggled between starting and pitching in relief (5.02 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts over 154.1 innings). The Tigers unlocked his arm in their bullpen over the last two seasons, leading to him developing into a high-volume reliever. He went 10-4 over this span with a 2.15 ERA, 0.824 WHIP, and 151 strikeouts over 179.2 innings while converting nine saves.
In 2024, Holton surrendered five home runs over his first 42.0 innings, resulting in weakness in his ERA (4.07) but strength in his WHIP (0.905). He allowed only four runs over his final 52.1 innings, with 36 runners reaching base. Detroit gave him seven successful save chances while picking up four wins and nine holds over this snap.
Holton brings elite command (1.6 walks per nine), but his strikeout rate (7.3) ranked well below the best relievers. His average fastball (92.1) was a career-high but below the league average. He works over off of five pitches – cutter (.173 BAA), sinker (.167 BAA), changeup (.235 BAA), slider (.135 BAA), and four-seamer (.102 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Holton doesn’t profile as a typical closing option, but batters struggled to get on base against him and finding home plate. He is more of a watch until the Tigers are willing to pitch him in the ninth inning with the game on the line. Holton will be in the free-agent pool in all shallow leagues. His deep arsenal plays well against righties and lefties.
If Casey Mize doesn’t make the Tigers' starting rotation, he has the talent to emerge as a dark horse for saves in this bullpen. His average fastball (95.7) would have an uptick in velocity in relief, and Mize has two swing-and-miss pitches (slider and split-finger fastball).
