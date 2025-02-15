2025 Fantasy Baseball: Freddy Peralta Profile, Preview, Predictions
Freddy Peralta is a contract season with back-to-back 200 strikeout years on his resume. The ticket to an ace season is better command and fewer balls in the seats.
SP – Freddy Peralta, MLW (ADP – 97.0)
Over the past two seasons, Peralta has been a serviceable arm, thanks to his edge in strikeouts and some value in wins. Home runs (1.4 per nine) have been an issue in back-to-back seasons. He had a regression in his command in 2024, leading to a rise in his walk rate (3.5) and a step back in his strikeout rate (10.4).
He pitched well in April (3-0 with a 3.21 ERA, 0.861 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 33.2 innings), but Peralta had an ERA higher than 4.00 over his subsequent 18 starts (4.42 ERA, 1.341 WHIP, and 17 home runs over 97.2 innings with 114 strikeouts). The direction of his arm improved over his final 42.1 innings (2.34 ERA, 1.205 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts).
Peralta allowed 17 of his 26 home runs to right-handed batters (.240 BAA). Power (18 home runs) was also an issue at home. He remains a fly-ball pitcher (44.8%).
His average fastball (94.5) was a career-high. Peralta used his changeup (.221 BAA) more last season at the expense of his curveball (.178 BAA). He continues to get most of his strikeouts (112) via his four-seamer (.230 BAA). His slider (.200 BAA) was also a plus pitch.
Fantasy Outlook: Any improvement and success by Peralta starts with better command. All of his pitchers are challenging to hit, but his free passes, paired with too many home runs, lead to too many bad innings. A streaky arm that has underachieved expectations over the past two seasons. Peralta will be a free agent in 2026, giving him extra motivation to be more on point this year.
