2025 Fantasy Baseball: Joe Ryan Profile, Preview, Predictions
Joe Ryan comes off a shoulder injury that didn't require surgery. Triston McKenzie hasn’t been the same pitcher since suffering a similar injury two seasons ago.
SP – Joe Ryan, Min (ADP – 95.3)
Ryan corrected his ERA (3.60) and WHIP (0.985) last season, but his season ended in early August due to a right shoulder issue (a partial tear of the teres major muscle). He didn’t have surgery, and the Twins reported that his issue cleared up via an MRI in November. This injury (grade 2) typically takes about three months to recover.
Over his first 17 starts in 2024, Ryan went 5-5 with a 3.21 ERA, 0.965 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts over 103.2 innings. He allowed more than four runs in one game (7/12 – five runs and nine baserunners over 5.1 innings) on the season while completing at least five innings in all but his final appearance (two innings).
Home runs (1.4 per nine – 1.3 in 2024) allowed have been a problem for him every year with the Twins. Ryan has been a fly-ball pitcher (50.1%) in his career. Last season, he did a much better job keeping batters off time up in the strike zone, highlighted by a lower fly-ball rate (45.4) and a spike in infield flies (19.0% - 7.9 in 2023).
His average fastball (94.0) was a career-best in 2024. Ryan added a low-volume sinker (.357 BAA) while seeing his split-finger fastball reclassified as a changeup (.202 BAA) with similar usage (22.1%). Ryan creates his wins with his four-seamer (.195 BAA with 80 strikeouts) with a solid slider (.244 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: The overall skill set for Ryan projects higher in the fantasy market if he can solve his issues with home runs. His strike-throwing ability creates a built-in edge in WHIP. He did see his strikeout rate drop by 1.2 per nine innings, a signal that I want to fade in 2025. For me to invest in Ryan, I don’t want to see him getting banged around in spring training, and he must keep his fastball velocity in line with his career path in March. Triston McKenzie hasn’t been the same pitcher since suffering a similar injury two seasons ago.
