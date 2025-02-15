2025 Fantasy Baseball: Luis Castillo Profile, Preview, Predictions
The missing link in Luis Castillo's pitching profile has been his lost changeup, which needs a spin dry to unlock another gear in his arm. Many Seattle Mariners starting pitchers added a split-finger fastball over the past couple of seasons, a pitch that Castillo may need to regain more consistency.
27 – Luis Castillo, SEA (ADP – 90.2)
Since arriving in Seattle, Castillo has unlocked his command (2.5 walks per nine – 3.3 with the Reds) while repeating his success in his strikeout rate (9.7 – 26.4%). Last year, he lost one strikeout per nine innings, with more struggles with home runs (1.3 per nine). A hamstring issue in September last season led to him missing the final three weeks.
Over his 30 starts in 2024, Castillo had three pockets of negative stats:
- 3/28 to 4/8: 12 runs, 29 baserunners, and two home runs over 15.2 innings with 18 strikeouts.
- 6/8 to 6/30: 19 runs, 37 baserunners, and four home runs over 26.1 innings with 22 strikeouts.
- 8/17 to 8/23: nine runs, 14 baserunners, and five home runs over 11.1 innings with 15 strikeouts.
He posted a 2.29 ERA over his other 122.0 innings with 120 strikeouts. His failure was due to massive issues with left-handed batters (.275 with 20 doubles and 18 home runs over 316 at-bats). Castillo had a strikeout rate under 8.0 in May (7.9), June (7.6), July (7.7), and September (7.2).
His average fastball (95.7) lost about 1.5 mph over the past two years. For some reason, he started throwing his changeup less in 2023 (15.6%) and 2024 (14.3%) while averaging higher than 30% with this pitch from 2019 to 2021. Castillo had success with his four-seamer (.202 BAA) and slider (.206 BAA), but both options were weaker vs. left-handed batters (.256/.255). For his arm to rebound this season, he must improve the value of his sinker (.298 BAA) and changeup (.294 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: The Mariners starting pitchers added a split-finger pitch to their arsenal over the past few seasons. Based on the direction of Castillo’s changeup, a grip change or new pitch may be required to pump some life into his arm against left-handed batters. When his changeup was more relevant, he was a high-volume groundball pitcher. His change in approach led to more fly-balls (42.2% and 40.0%) over the past two seasons, compared to under 27.0% from 2019 to 2021. From 2017 through 2021, Castillo had an elite changeup (.174 BAA and .275 SLG).
I’ve highlighted his recent weakness, so the fantasy market must pay attention to his spring work in March to see if he does indeed upgrade his off-speed pitch in 2025. Do the time or face the crime of making a bad investment.
