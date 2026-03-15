2026 Fantasy Baseball NL Central Bullpen Report: Closers & Handcuffs

As fantasy baseball drafts reach their final stretch, identifying closers—and more importantly, the pitchers most likely to steal saves—can give managers a major edge in the category. The NL Central offers several volatile bullpens where arms like Daniel Palencia, Trevor Megill, and rising relievers such as Abner Uribe could swing the saves race in 2026.

Chicago Cubs

Over the past couple of weeks, Daniel Palencia has strengthened his opening hold on the Cubs’ closing role. He tossed three shutout innings in March with two hits, a walk, and three strikeouts. Palencia outpitched his previous resume in 2025 with Chicago (2.91 ERA, 1.139 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts over 52.2 innings with 22 saves). His weakness in the minors (4.71 ERA, 1.320 WHIP, and 263 strikeouts over 189.1 innings) was tied to a high walk rate (4.7). Palencia had an ADP of 100 in 12-team formats.

Top Handcuff: Phil Maton only has 10 saves over his nine seasons in the majors, while having his best success over the past three years (3.15 ERA, 1.098 WHIP, and 215 strikeouts over 191.1 innings with nine saves).

Check out our AL West Bullpen Report!

Cincinnati Reds

Emilio Pagan emerged as the Reds’ closer last April, leading to a career high in saves (32). He posted a sub-3.00 ERA for the third time (2.88 ERA, 0.917 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts over 68.2 innings) in his career. Four times over the past six years, Pagan posted an ERA higher than 4.00 while showing home run risk in almost every season. His stats in 2025 suggest giving him a closing ride this year, but there are many reasons to avoid. Over four games this spring, he allowed six runs, nine baserunners, and three home runs over four innings with four strikeouts.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) reacts after the final out of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Tony Santillan comes off a breakout relief season (2.44 ERA, 1.113 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts over 73.2 innings), leading to seven saves.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers will undoubtedly give Trevor Megill their closing job to open 2025. He has 51 saves over the past two seasons, while missing time in both years (never pitched over 47.0 innings in his five seasons in the majors). Megill pitched well over his first three innings in spring training (no runs, two hits, and one walk with six strikeouts).

Top Handcuff: The upside closing arm for the Brewers appears to be Abner Uribe after showing a progression in 2025 (1.67 ERA, 1.035 WHIP, and 90 strikeouts over 75.1 innings with seven saves). His upside in success came from better command (3.2 walks per nine – 6.4 over his first 45.0 innings in the minors). Over two innings in spring training, Uribe allowed a run and three baserunners with two strikeouts. He struggled in his two appearances in the WBC (one run, one hit, three walks, and two strikeouts over one inning).

Check out our AL Central Bullpen Report!

Pittsburgh Pirates

I have a challenging time trusting Dennis Santana as a season-long closing option for the Pirates. He comes off his best year (4-5 with a 2.18 ERA, 0.867 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts over 70.1 innings with 16 saves). His arsenal lacked elite strikeout ability (7.7 per nine – 8.3 in his career). From 2021 to 2024, Santana has a 4.51 ERA, 1.293 WHIP, and 181 strikeouts over 195.2 innings, which screams avoid as a closing target in 2026. He tossed two shutout innings with three baserunners and two strikeouts.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: The next man up in the Pirates’ bullpen isn’t clear in mid-March, giving more fuel for drafters to trust Santana. Last year, I thought Braxton Ashcraft had a chance to upgrade Pittsburgh’s bullpen despite having a starter’s profile. He flashed over 26 games in the majors in 2025 (2.71 ERA, 1.249 WHIP, and 71 strikeouts over 69.2 innings), with 18 appearances coming in relief. Worth a follow, just in case Braxton trips up in the starting rotation. Over eight innings this spring, he allowed three runs, nine baserunners, and one home run with eight strikeouts.

Check out our comprehensive American Leauge East Bullpen Report!

St. Louis Cardinals

In the early draft season, I’ve been placing my closing bet in St. Louis on Matt Svanson. He pitched well in 2025 (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA, 0.878 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 60.1 innings), but the Cardinals never gave him a closing opportunity. Over five spring training games, he allowed one run and five baserunners over five innings with five strikeouts. He’ll be found in the free agent pool in most redraft 12-team formats.

Top Handcuff: Riley O’Brien continues to get drafted over 100 picks earlier than Svanson, despite battling a calf injury to open March. He pitched poorly this spring (one run, one hit, and five walks over 1.2 innings with no strikeouts). O’Brien outpitched his previous resume over 48.0 innings in 2025 (2.06 ERA, 1.146 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts with six saves). His majors walk rate (5.2) screams closing drama.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: