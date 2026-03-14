Josh Hader, Andres Munoz Among Top Fantasy Closers in American League West

With fantasy baseball draft season nearing Opening Day, identifying the right closers—and the potential handcuffs behind them—can be the difference between dominating the saves category or scrambling on the waiver wire. The American League West features several unsettled bullpens, where arms like Andrés Muñoz, Josh Hader, and emerging relievers such as Bryan Abreu could shape the fantasy landscape in 2026.

Athletics

Hogan Harris has been the A’s best reliever this spring (one run, five baserunners, and 10 strikeouts over six innings). Over the past two seasons, he posted a winning ERA (3.02), but his high walk rate (4.3) created too many drama innings and a high WHIP (1.350). Harris may get the first chance at saves in this bullpen, but he must throw more strikes to hold onto the job. His average fastball (95.2 mph) is up more than 1.5 mph in March, which is another plus to take a flier on him.

Most fantasy sites have Justin Sterner as the top closing option for the A’s after handling himself well in his first full season in the majors at age 28 (3.18 ERA, 1.046 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts over 65.0 innings). Unfortunately, he served up 10 home runs while never picking up a save in the majors. Over five seasons in the minors, his arm had less value (4.08 ERA and 1.254 WHIP) while recording only 15 saves over 209.2 innings. Sterner had a high strikeout rate (11.8). I don’t trust him as a closing option due to a lack of experience and home run issues. He’s also struggled this spring (four runs, seven baserunners, and seven strikeouts over five innings).

Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Jack Perkins is my dark horse close games for the A’s, but it may take some time to land the job. His arm has been off in spring training (four runs, six hits, one home run, and five walks over 5.1 innings with four strikeouts) over three starts. He pitched well over his last 122.0 innings at AA and AAA (2.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 171 strikeouts), showcasing a higher ceiling arm that may be much improved in the bullpen. His command (4.2 walks per nine with the A’s and 3.9 in his minor league career) may improve with a shorter pitch rotation.

Los Angeles Angels

Kirby Yates had a comeback save season (33-for-34) in 2024, but he lost his direction last season (5.23 ERA, 1.331 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts over 41.1 innings) due to allowing nine home runs and battling an injury. He should have the inside track for saves this season. On the downside, his fastball (92.0 mph) sits in a career low area in March. The Angels gave him three innings of work this spring (one run, five baserunners, and three strikeouts).

Angels, RHP Kirby Yates reportedly agree to 1-year deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/7RtBpjO6lB — MLB (@MLB) December 30, 2025

Top Handcuff: Matt Joyce will open this year on the injured list, while Robert Stephenson is also coming off a shoulder injury with no games pitched this spring. Jordan Romano had looked sharp so far in spring training (three shutout innings with one hit and three strikeouts). He has 113 career saves, but comes off two disaster seasons (7.83 ERA, 1.456 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts over 56.1 innings).

Houston Astros

Josh Hader will open the year on the injured list with his slow recovery from a biceps issue, coming after a lost offseason with a left shoulder strain. His last pitch in a game came on August 8th. Last year, Hader pitched well (6-2 with a 2.05 ERA, 0.854 WHIP, 76 strikeouts, and 28 saves over 52.2 innings). Tempting closer, but his timetable to return looks cloudy with no guarantee of success, making him challenging to gauge in drafts.

Top Handcuff: Bryan Abreu is a rising player in drafts this March, with an opportunity to get fantasy teams out of the game for saves and offer a high skill set in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts. If Josh Hader has a setback or struggles, he could be a home run swing for saves at a reasonable price. Over three innings in March, Abreu gave up a run and three baserunners with no strikeouts. He has 308 strikeouts over his last 221.1 innings with a 2.40 ERA and 1.120 WHIP.

Seattle Mariners

Andres Munoz comes off his best season (1.73 ERA, 1.027 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts over 62.1 innings with 38 saves). His walk rate (4.0) remains a liability, and his innings have been short over the past three years (49.0, 59.1, and 62.1). He is the third closing option drafted in March (ADP – 43 in 12-team formats in the NFBC). Over his two appearances in March, Munoz gave up a run and two hits over two innings with three strikeouts.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (75) pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Matt Brash handled himself well over 53 games (2.47 ERA, 1.246 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 47.1 innings), considering his quick return from TJ surgery. His arm should be even better this year. He’s made only one appearance in March (one run and one hit over two-thirds of an inning).

Texas Rangers

I expect the Rangers’ closing job to be in flux for much of the first half of 2026, unless they make a deal for a closing arm. Robert Garcia pitched well last year (2.95 ERA, 1.250 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 64.0 innings), but he only secured nine saves, with none on his major league resume coming into last season. I don’t believe he is a long-term solution for saves for Texas, but he could be the best-looking option in April. Garcia allowed two runs and three hits over his first 2.1 innings this spring with three strikeouts.

Top Handcuff: Chris Martin will draw closing fliers in fantasy leagues due to the Rangers’ lacking viable closing arms in their bullpen. Over his last three seasons, he has a 2.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 139 strikeouts over 138.0 innings with seven saves and eight blown saves.

Luis Curvelo struggled in his first year with Texas (5.68 ERA, 1.421 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts over 19.0 innings) due to home runs (1.4 per nine) and command issues (4.7 per nine). Over seven seasons in the minors, he went 24-11 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.148 WHIP, 375 strikeouts, and 12 saves over 335.1 innings. Curvelo brings a plus fastball (95.6 mph) with a trending spring training resume (two runs, four hits, and seven strikeouts over five innings). Player to follow early in the year.

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