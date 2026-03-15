2026 Fantasy Baseball: NL East Bullpen Battles That Could Decide Saves

Finding reliable saves is one of the toughest challenges in fantasy baseball drafts, especially in a division like the NL East where several bullpens feature potential committees or injury concerns. With closers such as Raisel Iglesias, Devin Williams, and Jhoan Duran anchoring the ninth inning—and dangerous handcuffs like Robert Suarez and Luke Weaver waiting in the wings—understanding these bullpens could give fantasy managers a major draft-day advantage.

Atlanta Braves

The debate in the Braves’ bullpen was between value and trust. Raisel Iglesias has the initial closing job, thanks to his success over the past three seasons in Atlanta (15-12 with a 2.62 ERA, 0.957 WHIP, and 209 strikeouts over 192.1 innings while converting 96 saves). His first half struggles in 2025 could be a hint of his demise. Iglesias (ADP – 103) is drafted over 100 picks from Robert Suarez (ADP – 211). Over two innings in March, Iglesias allowed a solo home run and one other hit with one strikeout.

Many drafters like Suarez better in this bullpen, partly due to his more favorable price point. He led the National League in saves (40) last year while showing growth in his strikeout rate (9.7). Over the past four seasons, Suarez went 22-13 with a 2.91 ERA, 0.981 WHIP, and 219 strikeouts over 210.0 innings. A split closing role lowers the fantasy value for both players. I prefer to take the value and save potential of Suarez in this closing decision. He has yet to allow a run over two innings this spring, with two hits and three strikeouts.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins brought in Pete Fairbanks to close over the past winter. He comes off a career-high in innings (60.1) and saves (27). Over the past three seasons, he converted 75 of 88 saves opportunities with a 2.98 ERA, 1.073 WHIP, and 171 strikeouts over 151.0 innings. Fairbanks pitched well over his first three games this spring (no runs, two baserunners, and five strikeouts over three innings). Depth of innings remains a concern in his profile due to his past injury risk. His ADP sits at 117 in NFBC 12-team leagues in mid-March.

Former Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Over the past two seasons, Calvin Faucher picked up 21 saves for Miami, with competitive results with his ERA (3.24) while having WHIP risk (1.333). He should be the insurance card for Fairbanks this year.

New York Mets

The Mets will roll out the Yankees' top two relievers from last season – Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. Williams remains challenging to hit, but he has never had a favorable walk rate (3.6). He pitched his way out of the ninth inning in 2025, leading a wider various in his ERA (4.79) than his WHIP (1.129). Over the past four years, Williams secured 83 saves. He served up a solo home run over three innings with three strikeouts in spring training.

Luke Weaver will be signing a two-year, $22 million deal with the New York Mets - pending the results of a physical, per @Joelsherman1



Another former Yankee headed to the Mets pic.twitter.com/lE9qBtDsEk — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) December 17, 2025

Top Handcuff: Weaver developed into a productive reliever over the past two years (11-7 with a 3.21 ERA, 0.969 WHIP, and 175 strikeouts over 148.2 innings with 12 saves). His arm has closer upside if given an opportunity. He tossed two no-hit shutout innings in March with two strikeouts.

Philadelphia Phillies

The fantasy market expects big things from Jhoan Duran this year based on his closer ranking (4th) and his ADP (40). He comes off a career high in innings pitched (70.0), his best ERA (2.06), and most saves (32). The Phillies should use him often in 2026, giving him a chance at 100+ strikeouts and a new top in saves. Duran pitched well over his first two innings (no runs, one hit, and four strikeouts).

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) reacts after a strike out in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Top Handcuff: Jose Alvarado opened last season as the Phillies’ closer, but he missed 80 games due to a suspension. He has 30 saves over the past three years while averaging 43.0 innings per year. If he trips up, Orion Kerkering could be a dark horse for saves despite struggling in 2025.

Washington Nationals

Clayton Beeter is the early favorite to earn saves for the Nationals despite walking 6.4 batters per nine last year. Over five seasons in the minors, he went 13-18 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.321 WHIP, and 474 strikeouts over 327.1 innings while picking up only two saves. He posted a high strikeout rate (13.0) while battling his command (5.1 walks per nine). Beeter was converted to a reliever in 2024, where he has been more challenging to hit. Over four games in March, Beeter allowed two runs and four baserunners over 3.2 innings with six strikeouts.

Top Handcuff: Jackson Rutledge is my deep flier for saves in Washington. He has yet to allow a hit over 5.1 innings with no hits, four walks, and six strikeouts in spring training. The Nationals drafted Rutledge 17th overall in 2019, but he has underachieved expectations at almost every turn as a starter, with no closing experience.

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