American League Central Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report
As Opening Day approaches, MLB teams are finalizing their bullpen strategies, with several key relievers vying for closing roles. Let's take a closer look at the American League Central.
Chicago White Sox
- Mike Clevinger – There has been buzz surrounding Clevinger’s name over the past week or so in the high-stakes market, resulting in him moving up draft boards. He pitched six shutout innings in spring training with three hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts. His average fastball is back over 95.0 mph for the first time since 2020). Clevinger has upped his cutter usage in March. The Chicago coach-speak is that he is in the mix for saves this year, but I would be cautious not to overprice a closer for a team expected to win fewer than 55 games. If he pitches well, the White Sox could move him midseason.
- Jordan Leasure – The high-stakes fantasy market is well off the scent of Leasure closing for the White Sox despite pitching better in spring training (four runs, seven baserunners, and one home run over eight innings with 11 strikeouts). He has thrown more changeups in March while showing plenty of fantasy velocity (96.4 mph).
Cleveland Guardians
- Emmanuel Clase, Closer – Despite having 133 saves over the past three years, with a floor of 42 saves, some fantasy drafters have drafted other closers ahead of him at times in 2025 in the high-stakes market. Clase lacks impact strikeouts, and his spring stats (four runs, 12 baserunners, and 11 strikeouts over 6.1 innings) didn’t stand out. His top pitch (cutter) was down about one mph (98.3), which he threw over 80.0% of the time in March.
- Cade Smith – In six spring training appearances, Smith gave up five runs, 12 baserunners, and struck out 10 over six innings. His slider had a bump in velocity this March.
Detroit Tigers
- Beau Brieske – After some success late last season, Brieske has been a dart closer in waiting in some March drafts in the high-stakes market. I don’t trust his command to pitch in the ninth inning, and he has struggled in spring training (seven runs, 10 baserunners, and three home runs over 7.2 innings with seven strikeouts). His fastball (about 96.0) is favorable while offering a changeup as his second-best pitch.
- Jason Foley – Despite having 28 saves on his 2024 MLB resume, the fantasy market has minimal interest in Foley this year. His fastball (95.4) is down by more than 1.5 mph, but he did add a split-finger pitch this spring, possibly creating more swings and misses. Foley allowed five runs and 10 baserunners over 7.1 innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
- Tyler Holton – The Tigers have used Holton as a high-volume reliever over the past two seasons, but his lefty arm and weaker fastball have limited his closing chances. He’s allowed five runs, 12 baserunners, and two home runs over 6.2 innings with five strikeouts.
Kansas City Royals
- Carlos Estevez, Closer – A back issue slowed down Estevez’s pitching activity in mid-March. He made four appearances for the Royals in spring training, resulting in one run and six baserunners over four innings, with two strikeouts. His fastball (93.3) is down by more than 3.5 mph on his limited pitches, along with the velocity on his secondary pitches.
- Lucas Erceg – The Royals could very well give Erceg their early saves chances until Estevez finds his missing fastball. He showed closing upside in 2024, but his right arm has been sketchy in spring training (six runs and 16 baserunners over nine innings with 12 strikeouts).
Minnesota Twins
- Jhoan Duran, Closer – The fantasy continues to wait for Duran to make the step forward to elite closing status. His fastball continues to have triple-digit upside while he tinkers with an added slider this spring. He has allowed three runs and 10 baserunners over 8.1 innings in March, with nine strikeouts.
- Griffin Jax – Last year, Jax emerged as a viable pitcher to finish games for the Twins. His fastball (97.6 mph) has been even better in spring training, highlighted by his electric success, as evidenced by his performance over 5.1 innings, during which he allowed no runs, gave up five hits, walked one batter, and struck out 10.
