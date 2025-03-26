American League East Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report
As Opening Day approaches, MLB teams are finalizing their bullpen strategies, with several key relievers vying for closing roles. This article provides an in-depth look at the top relief pitchers for the AL East, analyzing their spring training performances, velocity trends, and potential impact in high-leverage situations to start the 2025 season.
Baltimore Orioles
- Felix Bautista, Closer – Over six spring training appearances, he allowed four runs, 10 baserunners, and one home run in 5.1 innings, striking out 11 batters. In his clocked games, his pitch velocity was down about two mph on all of his options while adding a show-me cutter. Bautista made the Orioles’ opening-day roster, but he may be eased into that role.
- Seranthony Dominguez – Baltimore would have to have a lot of confidence in Dominguez to wheel him for their first save chance in 2025. His right arm was a complete disaster in spring training, allowing 13 runs, 20 baserunners, and five home runs over six innings while striking out 11. He has been working on adding a split-finger fastball and curveball at the expense of his slider and sinker. Dominguez’s velocity was aligned with his previous resume. Based on his change in pitch mix, he should be much better when the lights come on for the regular season.
- Yennier Cano – He allowed one run, three hits, and two walks over six innings with two strikeouts. Cano’s fastball (sinker) was down about one mph this spring in his clocked games. He added a cutter in March.
Boston Red Sox
- Aroldis Chapman, Closer – The ninth inning will be in the hands of Chapman to open 2025 for the Red Sox until he falters or another arm knocks him off their closing pedestal. In spring training, he allowed two runs, three hits, and five walks over 7.1 innings with 14 strikeouts. His fastball still has plenty of velocity (over 98.0 mph) while throwing more split-finger fastballs this spring.
- Liam Hendriks – The fantasy market has lost faith in Hendriks closing for Boston this year based on his struggles in spring training (seven runs, 14 hits, and two home runs over 6.1 innings, with no walks and four strikeouts). His average fastball in clocked games was 94.1 mph, well below his peak velocity between 2021 and 2022 (over 97.0 mph). His curveball and slider also had less life.
- Garrett Whitlock – Based on command stats (no walks and 11 strikeouts over 5.2 innings), Whitlock could be the Red Sox's top choice to pitch in the eighth inning earlier in the season. He did allow three runs and seven baserunners in spring training. His slider has been his top usage pitch in March while adding a cutter. Whitlock’s fastball has been 93.9 mph over his four games.
New York Yankees
- Devin Williams, Closer – Over four innings of work this spring, he allowed one run and four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. On the negative side, his average fastball in spring training (93.4 mph) was well below 2023 (94.8) and his peak in 2020 (96.7). Williams has an elite changeup, which he threw over 51.0% of the time in spring training.
- Luke Weaver – The Yankees handed Weaver the ball five times this spring, resulting in two runs, six baserunners, and two home runs over four innings, with four strikeouts. His fastball (93.2 mph), slider (86.1 mph), and changeup (85.7 mph) have been down significantly from his breakout bullpen season in 2024.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Pete Fairbanks, Closer – Command (five walks) has been an issue for Fairbanks this spring, but he allowed one earned run over five innings, giving up four hits and striking out seven. His fastball and changeup have been down about one mph this spring.
- Edwin Uceta – The Rays have utilized Uceta in nine games this March, but he has been inconsistent, allowing seven runs, 11 baserunners, and two home runs over 7.1 innings, with seven strikeouts. He’s thrown fewer cutters in March, resulting in more four-seam fastballs.
- Hunter Bigge – The Rays sent him down late in March but decided to keep him on their opening-day roster after they lost Shane McClanahan. Bigge pitched well this spring (two runs, eight baserunners, and seven strikeouts over 7.1 innings).
Toronto Blue Jays
- Jeff Hoffman, Closer – Over his six exhibition games, Hoffman gave up two runs, six baserunners, and one home run over 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts. His velocity has been in line with his success in the bullpen in 2024.
- Chad Green – Based on his stats in March (one run, four baserunners, and six strikeouts over 6.2 innings) and his save opportunities in 2024, Green should open up 2025 as the Blue Jays’ top eighth-inning arm. His average fastball (94.1 mph) has been down over one mph from last season in his clocked spring training games.
- Yimi Garcia – After seven appearances in spring training, Garcia gave up two runs, seven hits, and one home run over 7.0 innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He has closing experience, but home runs late in games have been his Achilles' heel at times in the past, particularly in the ninth inning.
