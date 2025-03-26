American League West Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report
As Opening Day approaches, MLB teams are finalizing their bullpen strategies, with several key relievers vying for closing roles. Let's take a closer look at the American League West.
As Opening Day approaches, MLB teams are finalizing their bullpen strategies, with several key relievers vying for closing roles. Let's take a closer look at the American League West.
Houston Astros
- Josh Hader, Closer – Command (eight walks over 6.2 innings) has been a significant issue for Hader this spring. As a result, he allowed three runs, two hits, and one home run with five strikeouts. All of his pitches are down by over three miles per hour. Hader may not be working hard on the mound to get his arm in shape for the regular season, but he does have two red flags in his March stats profile.
- Byran Abreu – For anyone looking for a reliever to stash for Week 1 of the baseball season, Abreu should be near the top of the list. He’s pitched six shutout innings with six base runners and six strikeouts. Abreu added a sinker this spring while tossing a couple of show-me changeups.
Los Angeles Angels
- Kenley Jansen, Closer – Over his five innings in spring training, Jansen allowed two runs, three hits, and three walks with a pair of strikeouts. His cutter (91.9) is well below his best days with the Dodgers while using two other low-volume pitches (sinker and slider).
- Ben Joyce – His electric fastball (101.5 mph) screams elite closer, but Joyce must prove that his right arm can handle more innings while developing the depth of his arsenal. This spring, he has been throwing a changeup more frequently at the expense of his sinker and slider. He has 15 strikeouts over 8.0 innings in March with two runs, five hits, and two walks.
Oakland A’s
- Mason Miller – The ceiling of Miller’s strikeouts has pushed him past all other closing options for some drafters in 2025. Over eight games of action this spring, he gave up three runs, seven baserunners, and one home run over 7.2 innings with eight strikeouts. His fastball continues to average more than 100 miles per hour.
- Jose Leclerc – There hasn’t been much to the right arm of Leclerc over his nine appearances this spring (six runs, 14 baserunners, and two home runs over 8.2 innings with 11 strikeouts). His average fastball is down about 1.5 mph. Leclerc has been throwing more changeups and cutters this spring.
Seattle Mariners
- Andres Munoz, Closer – The Mariners have handed him the ball seven times this spring, leading to three runs, six hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts over 7.0 innings. His fastball has triple-digit upside, while he also added a low-volume changeup in March.
- Matt Brash – Seattle allowed Brash to pitch in one spring training game (no runs or hits over two-thirds of an inning with one walk and two strikeouts). He’ll open the season on the injured list due to his recovery from right elbow surgery. The Mariners hope to have him back in a month or so.
Texas Rangers
- Luke Jackson – The closing sheep have flocked to Jackson over the past couple of days due to some coach-speak out of Texas and his success in spring training (no runs over six innings with two hits, one walk, and nine strikeouts). He is a journeyman arm with 19 career saves over nine seasons in the majors. Walks have been a recurring problem throughout his entire career. Low ceiling player with no long-term viability for saves.
- Chris Martin – Based on his stats over the past five seasons (2.66 ERA and 223 strikeouts over 213.0 innings), Martin has the look of a viable dart for saves in this bullpen. On the downside, he has 14 saves over nine years in the big leagues with a history of some injuries. He pitched well in spring training (one run and two hits over six innings with seven strikeouts), inviting the first chance to close for the Rangers.
- Marc Church – Some drafters have taken a flier on Church over the final few days of drafts in the high-stakes market. He’s thrown the ball well in spring training (four runs, nine baserunners, and one home run over 8.2 innings with 12 strikeouts), but his minor league resume suggests command issues and plenty of seasoning needed before earning a closing role with Texas. His fastball (97.4 mph) grades well while offering a winning swing-and-miss slider.
Recommended Articles
American League East Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report
American League Central Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report
30 MLB Teams, 30 Sleepers: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Breakout Stars
Published |Modified