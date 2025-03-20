Fantasy Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks Fantasy Baseball Sleepers and Breakouts

Which members of the Arizona Diamondbacks should fantasy baseball managers target on draft day?

Shawn Childs

Arizona Diamondbacks Outfielder Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks Outfielder Corbin Carroll / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Diamondbacks scored a ton of runs last year, leading to a winning season but one game away from the playoffs. This year, they have two sleeper arms competing for saves and along a crowded outfield that offers some winning upside if given enough playing time.

Deep Sleeper: Pavin Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Smith has the feel of a player who needs a starting job in the majors, but he has to prove his worth against left-handed pitching (.226/31/4/37 over 261 at-bats). His path to starting playing time will come at DH while competing with the Diamondbacks' three left-handed outfield options. Possible .280/80/20/80 player with 500 at-bats.

Sleeper Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The dilemma to answer about McCarthy this season comes between his minor profile (potential .300/100/17/85/47 player) and his limp power bat with the Diamondbacks and questionable opportunity. He ranked seventh in sprint speed (29.8) in 2024, giving an unknown ceiling in stolen bases.

His on-the-field battle for at-bats is with Alek Thomas. A total wild card, but a player that could surprise in all areas if given 550 at-bats. McCarthy is just hitting the prime of his career, so don’t lose track of his play in spring training (10-for-43 with four runs, one RBI, and three steals) and the coach-speak about his playing time in 2025.

Sleeper: A.J. Puk, Arizona Diamondbacks

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks Relief Pitcher A.J. Puk / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Puk became an elite reliever over his final 43.2 innings (one run, 24 baserunners, 68 strikeouts, and four wins) last season, but he gave up the lead in two of four save situations. Over his hot streak, he had a sensational walk rate (1.6) with an electric rise in his strikeout rate (14.0 – 41.8% for the year).

The finish by Puk last year screams closing opportunity, but he may have to wait for Justin Martinez to trip up in the ninth inning. His first-pitch strike rate (66) was a career-best, and Puk has 22 saves over the past three seasons.

He's a tempting cheat closing option, but his ADP has a better feel in 10 and 12-team formats. If the Diamondbacks name Martinez as the closer in spring training, Puk should slide in drafts, creating a better buying opportunity.

Sleeper: Justin Martinez, Arizona Diamondbacks

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks Relief Pitcher Justin Martinez / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

When adding a high groundball rate (58.9) to his ability to strike batters out, Martinez isn’t far off from being a dominating, trusted late-inning arm. Unfortunately, his free passes will get him in trouble and create many bad innings. Arizona will give him chances at saves, and he may survive for a month or two when he is in rhythm. I expect WHIP risk early in his career. Martinez’s upside does outweigh his failure risk.

This spring, Martinez allowed three runs and six baserunners over six innings with nine strikeouts. A.J. Puk has been slightly better this March (one run and six baserunners over six innings with nine strikeouts. Arizona has yet to name a closer this spring.

Breakout PItcher: Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher Brandon Pfaadt / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pfaadt looks poised to be a much better arm in his third year in the majors. His 2024 resume is loaded with disaster starts, with hints of greatness. His command is ace-ready, but he must locate his pitches better within the strike zone and solve left-handed batters. Next Step: a sub-3.50 ERA with a push toward 15 wins and 200+ strikeouts. Giddy Up!

