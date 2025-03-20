Fantasy Baseball Hitters: Top Five Deep Sleepers
Finding hidden gems in fantasy baseball can make all the difference in building a championship-winning roster. While the early rounds are filled with proven stars, savvy managers know that late-round steals and waiver-wire pickups often provide the edge needed to dominate their leagues.
This season, a handful of underrated hitters have the potential to outperform their draft-day value, and leading the charge is Boston Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell. With a well-rounded offensive skill set and a path to playing time, Campbell headlines our list of the top five deep sleepers in fantasy baseball. Let’s dive into the hitters who could be league-winning bargains in 2025.
C Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres
As early fantasy drafts take shape, the market has largely identified Elias Díaz as the primary catching option for the San Diego Padres. While Díaz showcased notable power during his tenure in Colorado, his advancing age (34) suggests he is merely a transitional piece behind the plate. Meanwhile, Luis Campusano stands as the franchise’s true long-term solution. Possessing an under-the-radar power ceiling, Campusano demonstrated impressive efficiency with runners in scoring position last season. While his current role limits immediate fantasy appeal, he remains a player worth monitoring, with the potential to emerge as a viable C2 option in deeper formats as his playing time solidifies.
2B Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox are eager for Kristian Campbell to assert himself as their starting second baseman during spring training. However, his early offensive struggles—hitting just .158 over his first 38 at-bats—suggest he may require additional development before becoming a reliable fantasy asset.
Given his talent and potential, Campbell appears to be approximately half a season away from fantasy relevance, making him a compelling buy-and-hold candidate in deeper formats. Notably, he remains among the top five favorites to secure the American League Rookie of the Year honors.
OF Evan Carter, Texas Rangers
Carter’s average draft position (ADP) has plummeted from 141 last season to 290 this year, largely due to lingering concerns over his back issues, which cast uncertainty over his 2025 outlook. However, his underlying skill set remains unchanged, warranting a draft approach that reflects his established profile and ceiling. As a dynamic leadoff hitter with a 15-homer, 30-steal potential, he presents an exceptional value pick this season. That said, Carter still has much to prove against left-handed pitching, making his performance in those matchups a crucial factor in determining his full fantasy potential.
OF Jacob Young, Washington Nationals
A prolific base stealer can provide a strategic advantage in fantasy baseball—provided he consistently runs when in the lineup and his lack of power doesn’t undermine a roster’s home run and RBI production. However, his draft-day valuation must align with his statistical profile. In high-stakes formats, stashing an elite speed threat on the bench can be a calculated move, offering a late-season boost in stolen bases.
Young appears primed to secure the majority of at-bats in center field for Washington this season. His elite speed has the potential to place him among the league’s top five in stolen bases if he eclipses 500 plate appearances. That said, even rosters fortified with power hitters may struggle to offset his deficiencies in home runs and RBIs over the course of a full season. If the draft price aligns with his specialized skill set, Young could emerge as a pivotal asset for fantasy managers seeking an edge in the stolen base category.
OF Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles is poised to provide Adell with ample opportunities at the plate this season, and his development as a player in the previous year signals an upward trajectory. His combination of power and speed establishes a solid statistical floor, offering fantasy managers a well-rounded offensive contributor.
Prior to last season’s .301 contact batting average (CTBA), Adell maintained a significantly higher .343 CTBA with the Angels, indicating the potential for a push toward a .250 batting average if he can refine his plate discipline and reduce strikeouts. As he approaches his 26th birthday in early April, Adell projects as a viable 75-run, 25-home run, 70-RBI, 15-steal asset with 500+ plate appearances. His profile fits the mold of a high-variance power bat, making him an intriguing yet volatile investment in fantasy drafts.
