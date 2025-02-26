2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jake McCarthy Profile, Preview, Predictions
Jake McCarthy controls the strike zone well while winning value in stolen bases. His challenge is gettting at-bats to help fantasy teams in a crowded Arizona Diamondbacks outfield.
OF – Jake McCarthy, ARI (ADP – 223.9)
McCarthy tripped me up in drafts over the past two seasons. His minor league resume (.299 over 1,080 at-bats with 201 runs, 34 home runs, 169 RBIs, and 94 stolen bases) painted a high-floor five-category player. When adding a good approach (walk rate – 9.3 and strikeout rate – 19.6), his profile screamed a top-of-the-order-bat.
When the Diamondbacks needed an outfield bat in May of 2022, they recalled McCarthy, creating some waiver wire buzz for teams looking for steals. After 18 games (.278/13/2/8/1 over 54 at-bats), Arizona shipped him back to AAA. McCarthy became an excellent addition to fantasy teams over his final 68 games (.302/37/5/34/22 over 242 at-bats) after getting called back up on July 11th.
In 2023, McCarthy ended up being a fantasy bust. He struggled over 22 games in April (.143/8/1/3/2 over 63 at-bats with Arizona), leading to a demotion. His bat rebounded at AAA (.333 with 17 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and four steals over 90 at-bats). The Diamondbacks gave him plenty of chances over the next two and a half months (.278/25/1/11/24 over 194 at-bats), but he failed to help in the home runs and RBIs. A trip back to AAA led to winning stats again (.383 with 25 runs, four home runs, and 11 stolen bases over 107 at-bats). McCarthy offered nothing over his final 19 at-bats (.211 with four runs and two RBIs) with Arizona. His combined stats (minor and majors) for the year came to a .292 batting average with 79 runs, 11 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 43 steals over 473 at-bats.
Last season, he set career-highs in plate appearances (495), at-bats (442), runs (66), hits (126), and RBIs (56). The Diamondbacks used him as a rotational player in at-bats over the first four months (April – 63, May – 54, June – 70, and July – 58). Over this span, he hit .294 with 39 runs, three home runs, 24 RBIs, and 15 steals over 245 at-bats. His bat flashed in August (.311/17/5/26/5 over 103 at-bats), followed by an empty final month (.234 with 10 runs, no home runs, six RBIs, and five stolen bases over 94 at-bats). His batting average (.284) was viable against left-handed pitching while ranking low in runs (15), home runs (0), and RBIs (15).
He posted a career-low strikeout rate (15.8), with a slight step back in his walk rate (6.3). His exit velocity (84.4 mph) and walk rate (24.5) represent a light-hitting bat that doesn’t match up with his stature (6’2” and 215 lbs.). McCarthy has a groundball swing path (50.4%), leading to a low fly-ball rate (29.1).
Fantasy Outlook: The dilemma to answer about McCarthy this season comes between his minor profile (potential .300/100/17/85/47 player) and his limp power bat with the Diamondbacks and questionable opportunity. He ranked seventh in sprint speed (29.8) in 2024, giving an unknown ceiling in stolen bases. His on-the-field battle for at-bats is with Alek Thomas. A total wild card, but a player that could surprise in all areas if given 550 at-bats. McCarthy is just hitting the price of his career, so don’t lose track of his play in spring training and the coach-speak about his playing time in 2025.
