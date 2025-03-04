2025 Fantasy Baseball: Pavin Smith Profile, Preview, Predictions
I don't know if the Diamondbacks will give Pavin Smith 500 at-bats this year, but I like the direction of his swing. He makes sense in deep formats as bench outfielder option.
OF – Pavin Smith, ARZ (ADP – 501.1)
The structure of the Diamondbacks’ offense led to Smith stalling at AAA over the past two seasons despite posting competitive stats (.318 over 475 at-bats with 96 runs, 22 home runs, 100 RBIs, and three steals). His strikeout rate (16.6) graded well while posting an elite walk rate (16.4).
Smith’s best opportunity with Arizona came in 2021 (.267/68/11/49/1 over 498 at-bats). Over the next three seasons, he appeared in 204 games. His batting average (.222) was an area of weakness, but Smith had strength in runs (76), home runs (25), and RBIs (99) for his at-bats (573). He continued to have a favorable approach (strikeout rate – 20.5 and walk rate – 10.2) in the majors.
Last year, he had an improved exit velocity (90.2 mph), hard-hit rate (44.0), and HR/FB rate (22.0) with Arizona. In his time with the Diamondbacks, Smith has been very good with runners on base (RBI rate – 16 – 24% in 2024).
Fantasy Outlook: Smith has the feel of a player who needs a starting job in the majors, but he has to prove his worth against left-handed pitching (.226/31/4/37 over 261 at-bats). His path to starting playing time will come at DH while competing with the Diamondbacks' three left-handed outfield options. Possible .280/80/20/80 player with 500 at-bats.
