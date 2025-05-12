Braves Prospect JR Ritchie Earns AA Promotion: Fantasy Baseball Impact
After dominating over his final two seasons at Bainbridge High School (13-0 with three runs and 128 strikeouts over 59.0 innings), the Braves selected JR Ritchie 35th overall in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. He pitched well over his first 21 games in the minors (3.14 ERA, 1.086 WHIP, and 95 strikeouts over 77.1 innings), but his right elbow needed TJ surgery in late May of 2023.
Ritchie battled his command (eight walks) over his first 14.1 innings at High A this season, but he still had success in ERA (2.51) and WHIP (1.26). His right arm reached star potential over his last four outings (two runs, 15 baserunners, and 26 strikeouts over 27.1 innings). He issued only two free passes over this span. Ritchie’s highlight game on May 10th (a complete game, one-hit shutout with one walk and nine strikeouts) earned him a promotion to AA.
When at his best, his fastball sits in the mid-90s, and he has the ability to cut pitches into right-handed batters. Ritchie features a swing-and-miss breaking pitch that handcuffs lefties on the inner half of the plate and forces righties to chase it out of the zone. It offers a sharp downward move with enough side action to create weak contact.
His fastball should progress to the high 90s, leading to Ritchie owning the top of the strike zone with his elite command. At the same time, the path of his top breaking pitches can start on a similar sightline before bottoming out of the strike zone for easy outs.
Ritchie will turn 22 in late June while offering the arsenal and command to make the jump from AA to the majors. He is a prospect worth monitoring in deeper fantasy baseball formats.
