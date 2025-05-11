Fantasy Baseball: Week 7 Waiver Wire Starting Pitchers
For fantasy teams looking to build pitching depth, multiple arms are positioned to increase in value by moving into the starting rotation soon.
Starting Pitchers
Erick Fedde, St. Louis Cardinals
Fedde over the season with two disastrous showings (13 runs, 21 baserunners, and two home runs over 8.2 innings with six strikeouts) over his first six starts, leading to a trip to the free agent pool. In his last start at Washington, he tossed a complete-game shutout with six hits, no walks, and eight strikeouts. His downfall this year has been his command (21 walks over 46.2 innings). Fedde has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his eight starts, giving him matchup value.
Chris Paddock, Minnesota Twins
After a poor first start (nine runs and 10 baserunners over 3.1 innings with two strikeouts), Paddock has been a winning pitcher (2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts over 36.1 innings) despite command issues (12 walks). He faces the Orioles on the road, followed by double starts. Improving arm who will fly under the radar due to his weakness in his season-long ERA (4.76).
Zack Littell, Tampa Bay Rays
Over his last five starts (3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts over 30.0 innings), Littell has done a great job keeping Joe Boyle at AAA. Despite his success, he allowed five home runs (10 on the year over 47.0 innings). Trending in the right direction, but Littell should have a short leash.
Lance McCullers, Houston Astros
Before his start against the Reds (seven runs and seven baserunners over one-third of an inning), McCullers was primed to be added in many fantasy leagues. He came into that game with 12.2 shutout innings between the minors and the majors, with 12 baserunners and 16 strikeouts. McCullers should rebound in a big way over the rest of the season.
Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants
After his recall to the Giants, San Francisco pitched Harrison in relief in two games (three shutout innings with no hits, three walks, and five strikeouts). He pitched well over his final three starts at AAA (1.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts over 15.0 innings), with an uptick in his fastball (over 95.0 mph over his last three appearances). Harrison has ace upside down the road, but his first step is earning a starting job. He is a buy-and-hold in deep formats.
Cade Horton, Chicago Cubs
In his major league debut, Horton earned a victory in a relief role after an opener for the Cubs. He allowed three runs, four hits, and five strikeouts over four innings. His season opened up with a 1.24 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 29.0 innings at AAA. His starting window should only last until Shota Imanaga returns from the injured list unless Horton pitches at an elite level.
Kyle Petty, Cincinnati Reds
The injury to Hunter Greene gives Petty double starts next week (CWS and CLE), putting him on the radar in deep formats. In his major league debut, Petty was drilled by the Cardinals (nine runs, nine baserunners, and two home runs over 2.1 innings). This season, his arm has been much better at AAA (2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts over 29.0 innings). His command (12 walks) has been a problem in his down days.
Ryan Gusto, Houston Astros
The Astros placed Hayden Wesneski on the injured list with an elbow issue, giving Gusto another starting opportunity for Houston. Over his previous four starts, he pitched only 19.0 innings with a 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts. His next two matchups should come against Kansas City and Texas on the road.
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
After a dominating start on May 6th (no runs, no hits, and four strikeouts over six innings), Kershaw could be back with the Dodgers in a week or so. He has a 2.12 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over his 17.0 rehab innings.
Ryan Weathers, Miami Marlins
Miami expects to have Weathers back in the majors next week after making his third start in the minors (no runs, two hits, and three strikeouts over five innings). He’s looked sharp over 10.2 innings (1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts).
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers have Woodruff slated to pitch one last time at AAA, putting him on a path to get called up late next week. Over his last three starts, he allowed two runs and 14 baserunners over 15.2 innings with 14 strikeouts.
