Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony, James Outman Headline Top Outfielders
Several outfield prospects are heating up in the minors, positioning themselves for potential promotions as their major league teams face injuries or underperformance. With a mix of power, speed, and advanced approaches at the plate, these players are drawing closer to making fantasy-relevant impacts.
Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
The Anthony-to-Boston watch continues as the Red Sox try to figure out the best way to manage first base after losing Triston Casas for the year. Over six games in May, he has eight hits over 24 at-bats with three runs, three RBIs, and one stolen base. Anthony has 66 games of experience at AAA (.324/57/8/37/8 over 244 at-bats) that screams major league ready. Over this span, he had 55 walks and 59 strikeouts, showcasing a winning approach.
Colby Thomas, Athletics
Thomas's power bat picked up over his last eight games (14-for-35 with 10 runs, four home runs, and 12 RBI), but he didn’t take a walk with 11 strikeouts. His strikeout rate (27.2) has been a liability so far this year. Last season, between AA and AAA, Thomas hit .277 over 513 at-bats with 79 runs, 31 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. The promotion of Nick Kurtz has led Brent Rocker and Tyler Soderstrom seeing time in left field, thus blocking Thomas from a call-up with an injury.
Eloy Jimenez, Tampa Bay Rays
Jimenez has battled injuries and underperformance since his rookie season (.267/69/31/79 over 468 at-bats). He hit only six home runs over 324 at-bats last year, leading to him being banished to AAA in the Rays’ system. His bat showed a spark over his previous six games (9-for-24 with three runs, one home run, and nine RBIs). Jimenez has been productive in RBIs (24), but he only has 11 runs and two home runs over 119 at-bats. On the positive side, Tampa gave him 20 games in right field, suggesting he would lose his DH-only qualification if Jimenez is called up.
James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers called up Outman this week after losing Teoscar Hernández for a couple of weeks. Over his last 64 at-bats at AAA, he hit .359 with 14 runs, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and five stolen bases. On the downside, his strikeout rate (32.3) was a liability over this span while showing more weakness on the year (36.3). Outman has streaky power with some speed, but he could also hit his way back to AAA.
Esteury Ruiz, Los Angeles Dodgers
If James Outman fails and Teoscar Hernandez takes longer to heal, Ruiz should get his chances with Los Angeles. His bat has been hot over his last 48 at-bats (.354 with 12 runs, one home run, six RBIs, and 12 stolen bases) while taking 10 walks with 12 strikeouts. He’s played most of his games in left field in the minors, limiting his opportunity in the majors. Ruiz brings difference-maker speed if given a starting job with the Dodgers.
