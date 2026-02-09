Bryan Woo’s Breakout Was Legit: Why He’s a 2026 Fantasy Baseball Ace

Bryan Woo erased his injury-prone label in 2025 by delivering ace-level production across a full workload, emerging as one of fantasy baseball’s biggest pitching surprises. With elite command, deep outings, and a growing strikeout profile, Woo now looks like a reliable frontline starter rather than a risky upside play.

SP9 – Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners (NFBC ADP – 43)

The Mariners came into last year with four talented young arms. Of those players, Woo appeared to have the most injury risk based on his 2024 season. He ended up making 30 starts, with frontline ace results – fourth-best FPGscore (6.94) for pitchers.

In his sophomore year with the Mariners, he had had two lengthy stints on the injured list. Woo opened 2024 with a right elbow issue, leading to his season debut coming on May 10th. His stuff arm was electric over his first eight appearances (3-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.689 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts over 42.2 innings).

A hamstring injury sidelined him for another 17 days early in the summer. Woo pitched well over his final 14 starts (6-2 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.004 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 80.2 innings). Home runs (12) became an issue over this span while struggling in four contests (19 runs, 34 baserunners, and seven home runs over 20.1 innings with 15 strikeouts), three of which came over his last six starts.

Last season, Woo had similar success in ERA (2.94) and WHIP (0.927), while upping his strikeout rate (9.5) and maintaining his edge in his command (1.7 walks per nine). Batters hit .200 against him, compared to .211 in 2024. His 15 wins ranked fifth in the majors. Woo allowed two runs or fewer in two-thirds of his 30 starts, pitching at least six innings in 27 games. He went 10-2 at home with a 2.44 ERA, 0.801 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts over 88.2 innings.

His average fastball (95.6 mph) was his best with Seattle. Woo featured an electric four-seamer (.153 BAA with 95 strikeouts) and a plus slider (.184 BAA with 63 strikeouts). His changeup (.235 BAA) worked well while offering a neutral sinker (.257 BAA).

Bryan Woo 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Other than a late-season pectoral issue (two missed starts), Woo removed his injury risk stigma in 2025, at least from the eyes of the fantasy market. His efficiency allows him to pitch deeper in games, creating more win chances (46.2% of the past two seasons). All visual signs point to another great season, while his dark passenger (right elbow issue in 2024) shouldn’t be forgotten.

