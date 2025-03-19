Fantasy Sports

Cincinnati Reds Fantasy Baseball Sleepers and Breakouts

Which members of the Cincinnati Reds should fantasy baseball managers target on draft day?

Shawn Childs

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If the Cincinnati Reds' star players stay healthy this year, I expect them to win the NL Central. Their roster has multiple rising sleepers and breakout players.

Deep Sleeper: Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Nick Lodolo / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Injuries have gotten the best of Lodolo over three seasons with the Reds. He had a sharp decline in his strikeout rate (9.5 – 11.6 over his first two years in Cincinnati), but his pitch per plate appearance (3.8) was career-low while also improving his first pitch strike rate (66.3). Of all the pitchers in my SP5 grouping by ADP, Lodolo has the highest ceiling.

He’s crushed some of my fantasy teams over the past two seasons, but I know a special season is coming if the Reds can keep him on the field for 32 games. Lodolo’s within range of a sub-3.00 ERA with 200+ strikeouts. On the downside, batters have been hit by him 44 times in his 47 career starts.

Breakout Player of the Year: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati Reds

Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Cincinnati Reds First Base Christian Encarnacion-Strand / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

I’m sticking with my 2024 outlook for him this year: The Reds need a cleanup batter in the worst way, and Encarnacion-Strand’s bat screams put me in coach. His minor-league approach is strong enough to give Cincinnati what they need in power while not being a trainwreck swing-and-miss bat. When putting the ball in play, his contact batting average grades him as an elite player, supported by his Statcast metrics.

At the very least, he is a .270 hitter with 80 runs, 30 home runs, and 90 RBIs, and I expect him to get 500 at-bats. If you don’t see him as a value fantasy option, someone just picked your pocket.

Value: Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

His success in 2023 between AAA and the majors outperformed his scouting report. His ADP (65 – 38th hitter) was higher heading into last season. I see a pullback in his batting average (in the .270 range) until his approach aligns with his previous success. The Reds gave him 50 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League (.240/12/4/12/1 with 21 strikeouts).

McLain was on a path to a 20/30 season with a high floor in runs and RBIs, but his recovery from shoulder surgery may lead to lower expectations in power. He will gain outfield eligibility in 2025.

Breakout Ace: Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Hunter Greene / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

If Greene didn’t have the injured elbow blemish on his 2024 resume, he would be the smash arm to chase this draft season. His best two pitches are elite and will be even better with improved command. Adding a split-finger pitch offers difference-maker upside when ahead in the count and more development time.

In spring training, I expected Greene to be a big mover up draft boards. He's allowed 10 runs and three home runs over 16.0 innings with 22 strikeouts. Greene is a swing-for-the-fences type pitcher in contests with an overall prize.

Foundation Stud: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Elly De La Cruz / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

De La Cruz finished fifth in FPGscore (9.50) for hitters last year. With an improved swing path and a lower strikeout rate, his ceiling in power and batting average would be much higher. He wants to run, and his overall skill set is excellent.

I set his bar at .270 with 100+ runs, 30+ home runs, 85+ RBIs, and a floor of 50 stolen bases. His desire to steal could lead to over 80 bags in 2025.

