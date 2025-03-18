Fantasy Sports

Washington Nationals Fantasy Baseball Sleepers and Breakouts

Which members of the Washington Nationals should fantasy baseball managers target on draft day?

Shawn Childs

Washington Nationals Second Baseman Luis Garcia Jr.
Washington Nationals Second Baseman Luis Garcia Jr. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Nationals have four intriguing young batters developing at the same time. inviting a bright future for their franchise if they can get their pitching in order when these players peak.

Sleeper: Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals Outfielder Dylan Crews / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Crews looks poised to be a much better player with Washington in 2025. He has the tools to bat second in the batting order with an opportunistic skill set in speed. I sense that he needs two to three months to get comfortable at the major league level. His volume of at-bats should be an asset for his counting stats – .265/75/15/65/20 seems like a reasonable floor for his rookie campaign.

Sleeper: MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

MacKenzie Gore
Washington Nationals Starting Pitcher MacKenzie Gore / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Gore’s sample size of success was short last year, but he did come to pro ball with pedigree (drafted third overall in 2017). Over his first three seasons in the majors, his stats (21-26 with a 4.20 ERA, 1.422 WHIP, and 404 strikeouts over 372.2 innings) suggest waiting for him to prove it for an entire season before running down his arm.

Is Gore a tease, or is he ready to help fantasy teams? I’m more interested than in 2024, but I need positive reports about his direction this spring. Within range of 200 strikeouts with length in his starts, his success begins with better location in and out of the strike zone.

He has a 1.35 ERA abd 1.200 WHIP over 13.1 innings in spring training with 14 strikeouts. His fastball (96.1 mph) is up about over one mph.

Breakout: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Abrams doesn’t bring the electricity of Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz entering 2025, but he does control the strike zone better. His power is coming, and he already has an impact season in steals (47) on his resume. I see a future .280/100/30/80/50 player when he adds more strength and bulk to his frame. He looks priced to pay off this season.

Breakout: James Wood, Washington Nationals

James Wood
Washington Nationals Outfielder James Wood / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In his whole minor league career, Wood had an elite contact batting average (.443), allowing him to have a reasonable floor in batting average until his approach catches up in the majors. Pitchers will have a better handle on him in 2025, forcing Wood to be more patient at the plate. If not, they will expand the strike zone on him, creating more swings and misses.

The Nationals are rebuilding their offense, pointing to Wood getting a chance to bat in the upper half of their lineup. He is certainly tempting due to his baseline skill set in power and speed. I expect a couple of down months, but Wood should help fantasy teams in four categories (runs, home runs, RBIs, and steals) this season.

Recommended Articles

New York Mets Fantasy Baseball Sleepers, Studs, and Busts

Miami Marlins Fantasy Baseball Sleepers and Comeback Players

Fantasy Baseball: Cleveland Guardians Studs, Breakouts, and Sleepers

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB