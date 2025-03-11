2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jackson Jobe Profile, Preview, Predictions
Jackson Jobe has a talented and upcoming arm for the Detroit Tigers, but will he pitch enough innings in the majors in 2025 to help fantasy teams?
SP – Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers (ADP – 279.8)
The Tigers selected Jobe with the third overall pick in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school. In his first season in the minors, he battled home runs (1.6 per nine) and his command (3.5 per nine), leading to a 3.84 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 77.1 innings between A and High-A.
In 2023, Jobe battled a back injury before the start of the minor league season. Detroit used him over short innings over his first seven appearances (four runs and 17 baserunners over 18.0 innings with 20 strikeouts). After a promotion to High A, Jobe pitched five innings or more in eight of his nine starts (3.13 ERA, three walks, and 60 strikeouts over 46.0 innings).
Jobe’s development last season was also tied to using him over shorter innings stints. He averaged 4.4 innings over his 21 appearances over three levels of minor league baseball. Walks (4.6 per nine innings) were an issue at AA despite success in ERA (1.95) over 73.2 innings. Jobe made up for his command shortfall by holding batters to a .174 batting average for the season. AAA hitters had their way with him over two starts (six runs, 17 baserunners, two home runs, five walks, and seven strikeouts over nine innings).
In his tracked games in 2024, his average fastball was 97.1 mph (98.3 over his 79 pitches this spring). Jobe has been working off a changeup, curveball, and cutter in March.
Fantasy Outlook: Jobe is an impact-ceiling arm, but he doesn’t have a high enough innings profile to be a difference-maker in fantasy leagues in 2024. His next stop should be about 130 innings, with some coming at AAA. He must regain his lost command and add more length to his starts .
Jobe has never thrown more than 75 pitches in a game in the minors while recording an out in the seventh inning once in his career. A future breakout stud who looks a year away from helping the Detroit Tigers.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Starting Pitchers|Starting Pitchers 6-10|Starting Pitchers 11-15 |Starting Pitchers 16-20|Starting Pitchers 21-25|Starting Pitchers 26-30|Starting Pitchers 31-35|Starting Pitchers 36-40|Starting Pitchers 41-45|Starting Pitchers 46-50|Starting Pitchers 51-55|Starting Pitchers 56-60|Starting Pitchers 61-65|Starting Pitchers 66-70|Starting Pitchers 71-75