Fantasy Baseball: Week 8 Waiver Wire Starting Pitchers
For fantasy teams looking to build pitching depth, the Brewers, Twins, Royals, and Guardians have starting job changes.
Starting Pitching
Zebby Matthews, Minnesota Twins
Matthews is set to make his major league debut on Sunday against the Brewers. Over his seven starts at AAA, he went 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 32.2 innings. The Twins have yet to push him past 5.1 innings. Matthews allowed two runs or fewer in all his games.
Last year, his stats with the Twins (6.69 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts over 37.2 innings) were scarred by two disaster outings (15 runs, 20 baserunners, and five home runs over five innings with 10 strikeouts). Over 238.0 career innings in the minors, Matthews issued only 31 walks, suggesting an edge in WHIP in Minnesota.
Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks
The Twins placed Eduardo Rodriguez on the injured list this weekend with a left shoulder injury. Nelson is the next man up after pitching in relief over his last nine appearances (4.01 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts over 24.2 innings).
His average fastball (95.4 mph) is at a career high level while relying on a slider as his second-best pitch. In his two bad showings, Nelson allowed nine runs, 12 baserunners, and five strikeouts over 2.1 innings.
Sneaky arm who will be overlooked this week in the free agent pool. His next start is on the road against the Dodgers, making him an avoid until his arm is stretched out.
Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers
Henderson opened up this year with a poor showing at AAA on March 29th (five runs, six hits, one home run, three walks, and eight strikeouts over four innings). Over his subsequent six appearances, he allowed one run or fewer in each matchup, leading to a combined 32.0 innings with a 1.13 ERA, 0.750 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts while delivering six wins.
Over his two appearances with the Brewers, Henderson allowed three runs, nine baserunners, and 16 strikeouts over 11.0 innings. He’s won his last seven starts between AAA and the majors. Milwaukee will keep him in their starting rotation, setting up potential double starts next week. Henderson should be added in all formats.
Aaron Civale, Milwaukee Brewers
After two successful rehab outings (nine shutout innings with five baserunners and five strikeouts), Civale looks poised to return to the Brewers’ starting rotation next week. He threw 60 pitches in his last outing. Civale should be a free agent in almost all 12-team leagues.
Slade Cecconi, Cleveland Guardians
Cecconi opened the season on the injured list with an oblique issue. Over his three rehab starts at AAA, he allowed seven runs over 13.0 innings with 12 hits, two walks, and 10 strikeouts. Cleveland called him up on Saturday, leading to three runs, five hits, and eight strikeouts over five innings. Cecconi has an unproven major league arm, but he did flash over 47.0 innings at AAA in 2024 (3.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 54 strikeouts).
Noah Cameron, Kansas City Royals
A couple of injuries to Royals’ starting pitchers led to Cameron making his first major league start on Saturday night. He allowed one run, two hits, and three strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Over the past two seasons at AAA, his left-handed arm shined over 87.0 innings (2.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts over 87.0 innings.
Cameron works off a low-90s fastball, a plus changeup, and a swing-and-miss curveball. His next start lines up on the road against the Twins. Improving arm who added more zip on his fastball this year.
Landon Knack, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Knack experience in the Dodgers’ starting rotation hasn’t worked out so far in 2025. His walks (2) and strikeouts (13) over his last two starts (9.2 innings) stood out, but he allowed five runs and 11 hits. In 2024, Knack pitched well for Los Angeles (3.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 69.0 innings).
A Dodgers pitcher has upside in wins, making him a viable option in shallow leagues. He draws Arizona at home next week, with a chance at a second start in the weekend (@NYM).
Ryan Weathers, Miami Marlins
In his first start back with Miami, Weathers allowed one run, three baserunners, and five strikeouts over five innings. In the minors, he’s looked sharp over 10.2 innings (1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts) this year. Next week, Weathers faced the Cubs at home.
Hayden Birdsong, San Francisco Giants
The Giants will move Birdsong into their starting rotation next week, replacing Jordan Hicks. He threw 65 pitches in his last poor outing (three runs, six baserunners, and two home runs over three innings with three strikeouts), suggesting Birdsong can pitch five innings in his first start.
His arm backed up over his last 14.1 innings (six runs, 15 hits, four home runs, seven walks, and 16 strikeouts), taking some luster off his progression. Birdsong offers an edge in strikeouts, but he must throw more strikes to succeed as a starter.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Pete Rose Reinstated, MLB Lifts Lifetime Ban
Aaron Judge's Scorching Start Sparks Comparisons To Historic MLB Seasons
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jac Cagianone Highlights Top Infielders
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony, Colby Thomas Headline Top Outfielders
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Andrew Painter and Bubba Chandler Continue to Headline Top Starting Pitchers
Fantasy Baseball: Week 8 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
Fantasy Baseball: Week 8 Waiver Wire Infielders