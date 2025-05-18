Fantasy Baseball: Week 8 Waiver Wire Infielders
In shallow leagues, Brake Baldwin, Chase Meidroth, and Miguel Vargas appear to be the best long-term buys. There are multiple bridge players in the free agent pool this week who must earn their keep before sticking on fantasy rosters.
Catchers
Danny Jansen, Tampa Bay Rays
Respectability in stats is miles away from Jansen. Over his first 95 at-bats, he’s hitting only .179 with eight runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs. His bat showed a spark over his last seven matchups (7-for-24 with three runs, one home run, and three RBIs). On the positive side, Jansen has showcased a winning approach (walk rate – 15.7 and strikeout rate – 21.1), a sign of better days to come. He relies on loft (flyball rate – 51.4) to deliver his expected edge in power.
Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves
The Braves gave Baldwin at-bats in nine of their last 11 games. He went 14-for-22 with five runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs, pushing Atlanta to give him more playing time. His success screams Sean Murphy cover, especially when adding Baldwin’s success in 2024 between AA and AAA (.278/58/16/90/2 over 468 at-bats).
Other Options: Bo Naylor, Moises Ballesteros, Dalton Rushing
First Basemen
Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals
Reading between the stats lines can lead to buying players before they round into form. Burleson has been squeezed for at-bats recently due to Ivan Herrera clogging up the DH slot. In addition, the Cardinals have also been benching him vs. left-handed pitching (1-for-11 with a run and three RBIs this year – .195/15/3/12/2 over 133 at-bats in 2024). Despite his lack of opportunity, Burleson played well over his last nine games (9-for-27 with four runs, three home runs, nine RBI, and two RBIs).
Tim Elko, Chicago White Sox
After a fast start at AAA this season (.339/20/10/23 over 112 at-bats), the White Sox called up Elko last weekend. He went 3-for-17 over his first six games with two runs, two home runs, and four RBIs. His bat also succeeded in 2024 (.287/67/18/73/3 over 537 at-bats) despite a higher strikeout rate (29.3 – 28.5 this year). The first base pool remains weak, making Elko a viable flier in 12-team formats.
Second Basemen
Chase Meidroth, Chicago White Sox
Meidroth’s success this week (9-for-20 with four runs, one home run, two RBIs, and two stolen bases) puts him front and center in the free agent pool at second base. The White Sox continue to bat him leadoff, helping his value runs due to his excellent approach. Meidroth posted a high-floor foundation over 467 at-bats at AAA (.291/98/10/61/15) with 113 walks and 76 strikeouts.
Tyler Fitzgerald, San Francisco Giants
Fitzgerald returned from the injured list this week. Over 26 games, he showed a better approach (walk rate – 7.4 and strikeout rate – 23.4), inviting more upside. Last season, between AAA and the majors, Fitzgerald hit .286 over 385 at-bats with 70 runs, 23 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, highlighting his impact value in counting stats.
Third Basemen
Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox
Injuries to some of my 12-team leagues led to my releasing Vargas last week, but I still carried a touch for his future ceiling. He comes off his best week (8-for-21 with four runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs). His walk rate (9.9) and strikeout rate (17.4) point to more success at the plate. Vargas needs five more games at first base to qualify, which may help some fantasy teams fill out the backend of their roster. I see a 20/10 with help in batting average, and more good days are on the horizon.
Miguel Andujar, Athletics
When looking at the A’s outfield and DH options (Lawrence Butler, JJ Bleday, Tyler Soderstrom, and Brent Rooker), Andujar had the feel of a player losing playing time. He qualified at third base this week, which clicked on another fantasy light bulb. Andujar has 10 hits over his last 32 at-bats with three runs, one home run, and seven RBIs, lifting his batting average to .314. Without more power, he is a challenging start in shallow leagues, suggesting an injury cover while moving the fantasy needle in batting average.
Shortstops
Brooks Lee, Minnesota Twins
Over his first 104 at-bats, Lee continues to trail starting fantasy value in his profile (.240/10/4/10). He flashed over three games (6-for-14 with five runs, two home runs, and three RBIs) earlier in the week. His minor league profile from 2023 to 2025 (.287 over 656 at-bats with 112 runs, 24 home runs, 114 RBIs, and nine stolen bases) paints a much higher ceiling. Buy Lee’s progression as a low-value filler with the hopes that his bat reaches playable heights.
Trey Sweeney, Detroit Tigers
The shallow fantasy market hasn’t run down Sweeney in many leagues at this point of the season. He’s hitting .358 in May over 53 at-bats with 10 runs, three home runs, and 14 RBIs. From 2022 to 2024, his bat showcased a high floor in runs (217), home runs (44), RBIs (176), and steals (71) over 1,261 at-bats despite a below-par batting average (.253). Playing well, so Sweeney is worth a ride for fantasy teams with issues at middle infield.
