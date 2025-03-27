Fantasy Baseball: National League Central Bullpen Report
As Opening Day approaches, MLB teams are finalizing their bullpen strategies, with several key relievers vying for closing roles. Let's take a closer look at the National League Central.
Chicago Cubs
- Ryan Pressly, Closer – The ninth inning for the Cubs belongs to Pressly to open 2025. He had a dull spring training (three runs and eight baserunners over 5.2 innings with five strikeouts). His fastball (93.4 mph) is no longer a difference-maker pitch in velocity. The Cubs have increased his slider usage in March while barely throwing a changeup.
- Porter Hodge – In his rookie season, Hodge pitched well despite lingering command issues. This spring, he gave up four runs, six hits, and five walks over seven innings with 10 strikeouts. His cutter (95.3 mph) has plenty of life, but Hodge has been working on his slider in March (51% usage) to help his 2025 success.
Cincinnati Reds
- Scott Barlow – After placing Alexis Diaz on the injured list due to a hamstring issue, the closing role for the Reds is wide open entering the first week of the baseball season. Barlow (four runs, 10 baserunners, and seven strikeouts over eight innings) pitched well in spring training, and he saved 53 games from 2021 to 2023. After losing 1.5 miles per hour off his fastball last season, his heater (93.8 mph) has shown a rebound in velocity in March. He should earn the first save chance for Cinci in 2025.
- Taylor Rogers – After being traded to the Brewers midseason in 2022, Rogers has only recorded five saves over his last 148 appearances. He closed 97 closed games over five years with the Twins and Padres. His spring training (five runs, 15 baserunners, and 10 strikeouts over seven innings) suggests he is not ready to earn saves for Cincinnati.
Milwaukee Brewers
- Trevor Megill, Closer – Over seven spring training appearances, Megill allowed three runs, eight hits, a home run, and three walks over 6.1 innings with six strikeouts. He works off a four-seam fastball/slider combination, which has about 1.5 mph worth of life in March.
- Abner Uribe – The Brewers gave Uribe their first three save chances in 2024, which he converted, but Milwaukee sent him back in the minors in early May. About three weeks later, his season ended due to a right injury that required surgery. Uribe looked miles away from the Brewers’ ninth inning in March (seven runs, six hits, and six walks over 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts).
Pittsburgh Pirates
- David Bednar, Closer – The fantasy market had plenty of reasons to avoid drafting Bednar this season. He was a massive liability in 2024 while struggling in spring training this year (nine runs, 14 baserunners, and one home run over eight innings with 10 strikeouts). Bednar closed out March with two shutout innings with no walks and three strikeouts, tempting drafters to take his bait. His fastball (96.7 mph) this spring aligned with his career path.
- Dennis Santana – Over seven seasons in the majors, Santana has four saves with a losing ERA (4.76) and WHIP (1.319), showcasing why he shouldn’t be the next closing man up for the Pirates. He comes off a career season (2.44 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 44.1 innings where Santana has the best command ratios of his career. This spring, he allowed two runs, four baserunners, and a home run over 7.2 innings with three strikeouts. By default, Pittsburgh could still give him closing chances if Bednar doesn’t regain his form.
St. Louis Cardinals
- Ryan Helsley – Last year, Helsley led the majors in saves (49) and games finished (62), but he experienced a regression in his strikeout rate, which dropped from 10.7 to 13.0 in 2022 and 2023. He gave up two runs and six baserunners this spring with no walks and six strikeouts over eight innings. Despite his success, his fastball (97.6) was down about two miles per hour from his previous three years. Helsley added a cutter in March at the expense of his high-volume slider.
- Phil Maton – The Cardinals signed Maton in mid-March to improve their bullpen depth. His arm improved over the past three seasons (3.50 ERA and 207 strikeouts over 195.2 innings), but he only has five career saves in his eight seasons in the majors. In his only spring training appearance, Maton pitched a shutout inning, allowing two hits and striking out one.
