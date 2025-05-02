Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar and Coby Mayo Headlines Top Infielders

Jordan Lawlar took it personally when AZ didn't call him up..



In the 21 games since Tim Tawa got the call instead, Jordan Lawlar is hitting .419 with 19-XBH/25-RBI/10-SB 😳



For his AAA career, Lawlar is hitting .371 with 33-XBH/61-RBI/1.100-OPS in 54-G... cartoon stats. pic.twitter.com/OUX2asxbiF