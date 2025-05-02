Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar and Coby Mayo Headlines Top Infielders
Several prospects and fringe players are making strong cases for major league opportunities with hot starts across the minors. From catcher Luis Campusano to rising infielders Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar, fantasy managers should keep these names on their radar.
Catchers
Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres
Over the past two weeks, Campusano’s bat (6-for-33 with six runs, one home run, and five RBIs) started to slow down at AAA. On the positive side, he took 10 walks with five strikeouts. Campusano remains a top catching option in the minors after 25 games (.322/21/6/17/1 over 87 at-bats).
Braxton Fulford, Colorado Rockies
The Rockies called up Fulford in mid-April, but he whiffed five times in his eight at-bats with one hit, one run, and one RBI. At AAA, Fulford has a nine-game hitting streak (15-for-32 with eight runs, four home runs, 10 RBIs, and one steal), with a better approach (four walks and seven strikeouts).
First Basemen
Coby Mayo, Baltimore Orioles
There are signs of Mayo getting closer to the majors after success over his last 12 games at AAA (14-for-48 with nine runs, three home runs, and 10 RBIs). He has 17 runs, six home runs, and 21 RBIs over 102 at-bats, with some work to do with his batting average (.255).
Ryan Ward, Los Angeles Dodgers
The chance of Ward getting at-bats in the majors is extremely low with Freddie Freeman manning first base for the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani locked in at the DH position. His bat has been hot over the past two weeks (15-for-43 with 11 runs, four home runs, and 14 RBIs). Since 2021, Ward hit 116 home runs with 345 runs, 384 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases over 2,021 at-bats. At age 27, he’s never had a major league at-bat.
Second Basemen
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Lawlar has been an absolute beast over his 11-game hitting streak (24-for-47 with 18 runs, three home runs, 18 RBIs, and eight steals). His approach (eight walks and seven strikeouts) improved over this span. The fantasy market is pining for him to be called up, but Eugenio Suarez remains in his way despite hitting .193 over 109 at-bats with 34 strikeouts. On the year, Lawlar is hitting .381 over 113 at-bats with 34 runs, six home runs, 30 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.
Zack Gelof, Athletics
Gelof started his rehab assignment this week, leading to one hit over four at-bats with two runs and one RBI. He should be back in a week or so, making him a viable pickup in deep formats.
Third Baseman
Otto Kemp, Philadelphia Phillies
Over the past eight days, Kemp has 14 hits over 33 at-bats with nine runs, three home runs, 13 RBIs, and three stolen bases. He hit .279 in 2024 over four levels of minor league baseball with 83 runs, 16 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases over 455 at-bats. The Phillies have played him at 1B, 2B, 3B, and OF this season at AAA.
Shortstops
Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
The best shortstop at AAA continues to be Mayer. His bat reached an elite level over his last 12 games (17-for-47 with 10 runs, five home runs, and 24 RBIs) while striking out 10 times with five walks. He has been a special player over the past two seasons (.297/77/15/72/14 over 400 at-bats).
