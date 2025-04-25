Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar Headlines Top Infielders

Marcelo Mayer is on a HEATER. His last 6 games…



28 PA

.462/.500/1.000/1.500

2 2B

4 HR

16 RBI

292 wRC+



6 straight games with 2 hits. He's raised his OPS for the season to .836. Making some very quick adjustments at AAA.