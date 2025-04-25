Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar Headlines Top Infielders
Several prospects and fringe players are making strong cases for major league opportunities with hot starts across the minors. From catchers like Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano to rising infielders Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar, fantasy managers should keep these names on their radar.
Catchers
Jorge Alfaro, Milwaukee Brewers
Alfaro leads the International League in catcher home runs (5) over 69 at-bats with 11 runs, 13 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Unfortunately, he still has batting average risk (.245) due to his high strikeout total (25).
Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres
Over his last 13 games at AAA, Campusano hit .432 over 44 at-bats with 12 runs, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and one steal. Elias Diaz went 3-for-26 over the same span with five runs, one home run, and four RBIs, but he did show a better approach (six walks and four strikeouts).
First Basemen
Trent Brooks, San Diego Padres
Depending on the length of Luis Arraez's concussion issue, Brooks could get a window to prove his worth in the majors at age 29. Over his first 81 at-bats this season, he’s hitting .321 with 18 runs, five home runs, 25 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His minor league home has been AAA for most of his previous five seasons (.282/263/56/258/22 over 1,424 at-bats).
Blaine Crim, Texas Rangers
Crim is another journeyman player trying to find his way to a major league opportunity. Over the past three seasons at AAA, he hit .288 over 1,088 at-bats with 189 runs, 47 home runs, 190 RBIs, and nine steals. His walk rate (11.8) is a plus, and Crim has a favorable strikeout rate (19.3).
Second Basemen
Vaughn Grissom, Boston Red Sox
After an impressive 14-game run (22-for-60 with 17 runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and one stolen base), Grissom hasn’t had a hit over his last 11 at-bats. I still believe he will be part of a Red Sox trade late in the season for a second-tier ace. He won’t be the key player, but one a rebuilding franchise should target due to his sliding post-hype value.
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Lawlar leads all second basemen in runs (23), home runs (5), RBIs (22), and stolen bases (10) in the Pacific Coast League. He has 31 hits over 91 at-bats (.341). His success screams put me in coach at the major league level.
Third Basemen
Otto Kemp, Philadelphia Phillies
Over his first 86 at-bats at AAA, Kemp hit .279 with 19 runs, six home runs, 17 RBIs, and three stolen bases. His bat lacked power (23 home runs over 830 at-bats) over the past two seasons in the minors, but he did show more speed (42 stolen bases).
Brett Harris, Oakland Athletics
The top third baseman in the Pacific Coast League over April's first three and a half weeks has been Harris (19-for-51 with 15 runs, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and three stolen bases). Over the past four seasons in the minors, he hit .288 with 205 runs, 38 home runs, 183 RBIs, and 30 steals.
Shortstops
Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
Coming into Thursday, Mayer has a seven-game hitting streak (13-for-30 with five runs, four home runs, and 16 RBIs). His bat has been on the uptick over the past two seasons (.300/72/14/64/14 over 383 at-bats), giving Boston another talented hitter to build around over the next few seasons.
Cam Devanny, Kansas City Royals
Devanny has been trapped at AAA over the past four seasons, leading to a .269 batting average over 146 runs, 37 home runs, 146 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. He has 17 hits over his last 40 at-bats with 10 runs, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and one stolen base. The Royals must push him off the shortstop position to give Devanny a major league opportunity.
