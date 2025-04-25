Week 5 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report (Hitters)
Injured hitters across the league are starting to make strides in their recoveries, with several key names eyeing returns in the coming weeks. From Ketel Marte’s running drills to Francisco Alvarez’s impending activation, fantasy managers should prepare for lineup boosts soon.
Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Marte upped his rehab work to running this week, getting him close to a rehab assignment. Based on his progress, he could be back with Arizona in 10 days to two weeks.
Zack Gelof, Oakland Athletics
A month after having surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand, Gelof has been taking infield practice. His next step is batting practice, followed by a rehab assignment. He should be back with the Athletics by mid-May.
Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves
It’s been almost 10 days since Acuna got the green light to increase his baseball work. I expect to see more classification on his progress by the end of the week, potentially signaling a rehab assignment.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati Reds
There has been no update on his lower back issue.
Tyler Stephenson, Cincinnati Reds
The Reds have had Stephenson in their AAA lineup over the past two nights, leading to one hit over six at-bats with one RBI. He must catch a full game before getting activated from the injured list.
Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
The Twins will send Lewis (hamstring) on a rehab assignment this weekend. If his hamstring responds well, he could be back with Minnesota by the end of the first week in May.
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets
The Mets expect to have Alvarez back in their starting lineup on Friday night. His bat has been quiet over his first nine games in the minors (7-for-39 with four runs, one home run, and three RBIs). In his two AAA starts, he doesn’t have a hit over seven at-bats.
Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies shipped Marsh (hamstring) on a rehab assignment on Thursday (4/24), suggesting he’ll be back in the majors next week.
Spencer Horwitz, Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates should have Horwitz's services in a few weeks after being cleared to begin his rehab work on the field.
Ivan Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals
The fantasy market will get a boost at catcher with Herrera on the express route to a rehab assignment. He’s been out of action since April 6th with a bone bruise.
Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
Lowe started swinging a bat this week but has yet to face live pitching. Hopefully, over the next seven days, Tampa ramps up his progress to batting practice, followed by a rehab assignment.
Dalton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
Over four games at A and AAA, Varsho has one hit over 14 at-bats, with one RBI, no walks, and five strikeouts. His bat is trailing, so the Blue Jays may give him more time in the minors before activating him off the injured list.
CJ. Abrams, Washington Nationals
The Nationals activated Abrams on Thursday after two rehab games at AA (0-for-4 with one RBI, two walks, and one strikeout).
