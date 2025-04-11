Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Nick Kurtz, Jordan Lawlar, Tirso Ornelas, More

Top MLB prospects like Nick Kurtz and Jordan Lawlar are surging in the minors, signaling potential call-ups that could impact fantasy baseball rosters soon.

Shawn Childs

Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tyler Alexander in the second inning of a spring training game on Feb. 26, 2025, in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tyler Alexander in the second inning of a spring training game on Feb. 26, 2025, in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Several top prospects are making noise in the minors, putting pressure on their organizations for a big-league call-up. With standout performances from Nick Kurtz, Jordan Lawlar, and others, fantasy managers should keep a close eye on these rising stars.

1B Nick Kurtz, Oakland Athletics

The A’s must find a way to get Kurtz to the majors. He opened up his AAA season with an 11-game hitting streak (18-for-48 with 12 runs, six home runs, and 18 RBIs), which included a home run in three consecutive starts heading into Thursday night. 

SS Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks bypassed Lawlar when looking to replace Ketel Marte in their starting lineup this week. Over his last nine games at AAA, he has 13 hits over 41 at-bats with 10 runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases. His strikeout rate (26.9) over this span has been an issue.

3B J.D. Davis, Los Angeles Angels

An injury to Yoan Moncada led to the Angels calling up Davis on Thursday. His Bat rounded into form over his last four games at AAA (9-for-15 with three runs, a home run, and seven RBIs). He’s been losing fantasy investment more times than not over the past five seasons.

OF Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

Heading into Thursday, Clark started his minor league season with a five-game hitting streak (7-for-19 with six runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and one steal) at High A. He already has eight walks while striking out six times.

OF Tirso Ornelas, San Diego Padres

Eleven games into his AAA season, Ornelas has 12 hits over 41 at-bats with 12 runs, one home run, six RBIs, and two stolen bases. He was hit by a pitch on Thursday night, leading to an early exit. With Jackson Merrill injured and Fernando Tatis battling a minor shoulder issue, Ornelas isn’t far away from his major league debut.

