Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony Headlines Top Outfielders
A group of under-the-radar outfielders is flashing fantasy upside in the minors, with Roman Anthony leading the charge despite a shoulder issue. Veterans like Jared Oliva and rising bats like Carson McCusker and Samad Taylor are also making cases for major league consideration.
Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
A shoulder issue over the past week forced Anthony into a DH role. He has 18 hits over his past 47 at-bats with 11 runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and one stolen base. His on-base percentage (.436) remains elite, thanks to his 19 walks (20.2%) over 94 plate appearances. Over his last 140 games between AA and AAA, Anthony posted a high floor in five categories (.292/110/22/78/23 over 528 at-bats).
Jared Oliva, Milwaukee Brewers
After kicking around in the Pirates’ system for five seasons, Oliva showed growth in his game in 2024 at AA (.294/45/7/40/36) over short at-bats (214) with Seattle. At age 29, his bat continued to show life over his first 76 at-bats (.289 with 16 runs, five home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases). The Brewers have a crowded outfield, requiring an injury to get his third chance in the majors.
Carson McCusker, Minnesota Twins
McCusker came into Thursday with an eight-game hitting streak (10-for-29 with six runs, four home runs, and 14 RBIs). His bat showed growth in 2024 (.286/70/20/76/8 over 461 at-bats). At age 27, he’s still waiting for his first opportunity in the majors.
Samad Taylor, Seattle Mariners
This season, the Mariners have shifted Taylor to the outfield for all but one of his games. His bat has been on fire over his last 10 games (18-for-40 with six runs, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and five steals). He’s played in 316 contests at AAA (.276/208/31/186/121 over 1,160 at-bats). Taylor is a possible speed-out, and Seattle could always switch him back to second base to increase his value for them.
Yonathan Perlaza, San Diego Padres
Despite success in batting average (.373) over his first 75 at-bats, Perlaza only has one home run with 11 runs, 19 RBIs, and two stolen bases. Last year, he played in Korea (.275/75/24/70/7 over 455 at-bats). In 2022 and 2023, between AA and AAA, his bat showed more power (.270 with 181 runs, 46 home runs, 158 RBIs, and 28 steals) while posting a favorable walk rate (13.6).
