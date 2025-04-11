Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Zebby Matthews Headlines Top Minor League Pitchers

Several young arms are making noise in the minors and could soon earn rotation spots in the majors. With Pablo Lopez hitting the IL, Zebby Matthews headlines a group of potential fantasy baseball pickups showing strong early-season form.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
SP Zebby Matthews, Minnesota Twins

With Pablo Lopez landing on the injured list, Matthews looks poised to get called up next week. He’s been sharp in his two starts at AAA (two runs, five hits, a walk, and 13 strikeouts over 10.0 innings). His command was exceptional last year in the minors (seven walks over 97.0 innings), leading to a 2.60 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 114 strikeouts. On the downside, Matthews served up 11 home runs over 37.2 innings in the majors in 2024, resulting in a disastrous ERA (6.69) and WHIP (1.65). In deep formats, Matthews should be a popular waiver pick-up this week.

SP Joe Boyle, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have Boyle scheduled to pitch this weekend after giving up two runs and 11 baserunners over his first two minor league starts with 10 strikeouts. He has yet to pitch more than four innings in a game. His path to the majors hinges on the success or failure of Zack Littell, who struggled in his last outing (five runs, eight base runners, and two home runs over seven innings with three strikeouts).

SP Brandon Young, Baltimore Orioles

The next man up to replace Zach Eflin in Baltimore's starting rotation appears to be Young. He’s made two starts at AAA with excellent results (no runs, nine baserunners, and 11 strikeouts over 11.1 innings). Last season between AA and AAA, he posted a 3.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 111.0 innings with 132 strikeouts. His average fastball (94.1) is just above the league average. Young added a split-finger pitch this year while relying on a changeup as his second-best offering.

SP Hagen Smith, Chicago White Sox

In his 2025 debut at AA, Smith gave up a run despite not allowing a hit over four innings with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

SP Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates should have Chandler in their starting rotation over the next week or so after tossing four shutout innings on April 8th at AAA. He allowed one hit with two walks and eight strikeouts, pushing his pitch count to 61 pitches. 

SP Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds

In his first year in the majors, Cincinnati started Burns out at High A. Last week, he pitched four shutout innings with one hit, one walk, and six strikeouts. 

