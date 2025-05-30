Fantasy Baseball: Week 10 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
Securing saves is an ongoing battle, strategic pursuit, and savvy managers know the waiver wire can be just as important as draft day. Here’s a breakdown of the bullpens currently facing the most turbulence:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Over his first two games back with the Diamondbacks, Justin Martinez has yet to record a save. He allowed two runs and three baserunners over 2.0 innings with three strikeouts. His fastball (100.3 mph) aligned with his previous velocity after fading before his IL stint (96.0 mph).
Arizona pitched Shelby Miller only once over the past week (one no-hit shutout inning with one strikeout). He has a 5.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, and eight strikeouts over nine innings.
Athletics
On draft day, Mason Miller felt like a steal for some fantasy teams. He looked the stud part after his first 12.0 innings, leading to a 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 23 strikeouts, and 10 saves. His right arm has been in disaster mode over his last seven appearances (10 runs, 10 hits, two home runs, and eight walks over 6.2 innings with 13 strikeouts). Over this span, Miller blew two of his four save chances.
His average fastball has been higher than 100.0 mph over his last four appearances, but batters hit .375 with a home run and a double. To reach his previous form, Miller must command his pitches better in and out of the strikeout zone. He falls into the buy-low category.
Atlanta Braves
The length of Raisel Iglesias’s struggles suggests an underlying injury. Over his 22 games this season, he allowed a run or more in 10 of his outings. His ERA (8.59) and WHIP (2.18) over his last 7.1 innings scream, “save me.” Batters have seven home runs off Iglesias over 21.1 innings, compared to 16 over his previous three years (187.0 innings). His fastball (94.7 – 92.1 on 5/22) is down one mph from 2024. I expect his closing ball to drop soon.
Pierce Johnson regressed over his last four appearances (two runs, six hits, and two home runs over three innings with three strikeouts), but he should remain next in line to close for the Braves. Rafael Montero (30 major league saves) has the most closing experience behind Iglesias, and he pitched better over his previous 10.0 innings (four runs, 12 baserunners, and 11 strikeouts).
Chicago Cubs
Over the past week, Daniel Palencia seized the Cubs’ closing job. He has a save in four consecutive appearances with no runs and one hit over four innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Palencia has a 1.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts over his previous 15.0 innings.
Ryan Pressly has been a much better arm over his last eight appearances (no runs, 10 baserunners, and five strikeouts over seven innings), but he hasn’t sniffed a save chance since April 13th.
Cincinnati Reds
On the surface (3.96 ERA and 0.92 WHIP) and his success closing games (13-for-15), Emilio Pagan may feel safe for saves in Cincinnati. Under his hood is a poor run over his last 9.2 innings (seven runs, 15 baserunners, and two home runs with 12 strikeouts). Pagan has allowed five home runs over 25.0 innings, a sign of disaster waiting behind door number two.
Tony Santillian tripped up over the last week (four runs, five baserunners, and a home run over 3.0 innings with two strikeouts), taking some shine off his potential closer-in-waiting tag.
Los Angeles Dodgers
On Thursday, Cincinnati traded Alexis Diaz to the Dodgers for a minor league prospect (Mike Ardaya). His command (10 walks over 12.2 innings) was a significant issue at AAA, resulting in seven runs and 14 hits, with 14 strikeouts. He had worse stats (12.00 ERA and 2.17 WHIP) over his six innings with the Reds.
Twenty appearances into his first season with the Dodgers, Tanner Scott showcased newfound command (one walk over 20.2 innings). He secured nine of his 11 save chances, leading to a 1.74 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts.
Unfortunately, his left arm blew up in three of his next five outings (nine runs, 11 hits, two home runs, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings), leaving the fantasy market wounded and questioning what happened. The Dodgers even pitched him in the seventh inning in his last game against Cleveland.
Ben Casparius could be the next man up based on his direction over his last 7.1 innings (two runs, three hits, one walk, and 12 strikeouts). He’s never had a save in his minor league career.
Miami Marlins
Over his last three appearances, Ronny Henriquez picked up two wins, one save, and a blown save while allowing two runs, two baserunners, and a home run over 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. His arm has been much improved in May (1.38 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts over 13.0 innings), giving Henriquez the inside track for saves for the Marlins.
Pittsburgh Pirates
David Bednar was the save winner for the Pirates over the past days. He went 3-for-3 in closing situations while allowing one run, five baserunners, and one home run over 3.1 innings with three strikeouts. Bednar has yet to blow a save in his six tries.
Over the past three weeks, Dennis Santana reached a much higher pitching profile (no runs, five hits, no walks, and 11 strikeouts over eight innings). He picked up a win and a save over this span.
Texas Rangers
The Rangers gave Robert Garcia three save tries over his last five appearances, leading to two saves with unperforming results (three runs, seven baserunners, and one home run over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts). Based on his recent closing chances, he is viable at short-term saves for the Rangers, but Texas must find another to finish games if they want to compete in the AL West.
Luke Jackson hasn’t allowed a run over his last 2.2 innings with four baserunners and a strikeout. The dark horse in the bullpen is Cole Winn. He has yet to allow a run between AAA and the majors, covering 27.2 innings (27 baserunners and 23 strikeouts).
