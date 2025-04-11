Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
Two weeks into the fantasy baseball season, early-round investments in closers like Emmanuel Clase and Devin Williams are already testing the patience of managers. Is it time buy insurance? Securing saves is an ongoing, strategic pursuit, and savvy managers know the waiver wire can be just as important as draft day. Here’s a breakdown of the bullpens currently facing the most turbulence.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report Week 3
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks downgraded A.J. Puk to an eighth-inning role after serving up a home run in back-to-back successful save conversions. He responded by pitching two shutout innings with two hits and two strikeouts.
Justin Martinez has pitched at the level drafters hoped he would over his first five games (4.2 shutout innings with three hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts). His triple-digit fastball screams stud closer, and his command has been on point so far in 2025. Martinez is 2-for-2 finishing games with a win.
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles are one of three teams in major league baseball that don’t have a save two weeks into the season. As a result, Felix Bautista pitched in only one game (a shutout inning with no baserunners or strikeouts) over the past week. He has a 6.00 ERA and 2.000 WHIP over his first three innings of work.
Seranthony Dominguez has yet to allow a run over 5.2 innings, but he has issued six walks with one hit and seven strikeouts. Yennier Cano (four scoreless innings with a hit and six strikeouts) has been Baltimore’s best reliever after 13 games.
Boston Red Sox
Over his last three appearances, Aroldis Chapman pitched in the ninth inning twice and in the 10th inning to three tie games. He picked up a win while tossing three shutout innings with three baserunners and six strikeouts. His closing job for Boston is secure, with no real threat at this point in the season.
Chicago Cubs
Ryan Pressly has allowed a hit or more in six consecutive outings, leading to four runs, 11 hits, one home run, and three walks over six innings with two strikeouts. Despite his struggles, he is 3-for-3 in save conversions. His job will be at risk if Pressly doesn’t clean up his high number of baserunners allowed.
Unfortunately, Porter Hodge has blown the lead in a setup role in back-to-back games. Over this span, he gave up two runs and four baserunners over 2.1 innings with three strikeouts. His overall body of work is better suited for the ninth inning than Pressly’s current form.
Cincinnati Reds
After pitching five shutout innings with one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts while converting two saves, Emilio Pagan struggled in his last outing (one run, one hit, and one home run over one-third of an inning) against the Giants. He’s converted both of his closing chances this year.
The Reds gave Tony Santillan the ball on April 7th to record the final out in a save situation. He gave up the lead in his next outing after surrendering a solo home run. Over his first 7.1 innings this year, Santillan allowed one run and five baserunners with seven strikeouts.
Graham Ashcraft has looked comfortable pitching in relief (no runs, five baserunners, and three strikeouts over 5.1 innings).
In his three rehab appearances, Alexis Diaz has battled his command (four walks over three innings) while giving up three hits with four strikeouts. He should be back in the major soon, but Cincinnati won’t hand him their closing job until Diaz throws more strikes.
This bullpen will remain in flux for saves until one arm steps forward and secures the job.
Colorado Rockies
The Rockies’ bullpen has a 6.53 ERA over this first 40.0 innings while issuing a league-high 10 walks. The Brewers drilled Seth Halvorsen for three runs, five baserunners, and a home run on April 9th, ending his tease start to the season (four shutout innings with three baserunners and four strikeouts). He has one of the two saves recorded by Colorado’s pitchers this season.
Victor Vodnik has been a disaster over his first six appearances (four runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts), but he does have a save in two tries.
Chicago White Sox
Twelve games into 2025, the White Sox receivers are still looking for their first save. Chicago has an eight-game losing streak with no wins on the road (0-6). Jordan Leasure had a chance for a save in his last outing on April 6th, but the White Sox yanked in the ninth after allowing a hit and a walk to the Tigers. In that game, Michael Clevinger pitched in the sixth inning (two walks and one one).
On the year, Clevinger has been battling his command (seven walks over four innings), which isn’t a winning ticket to saves. Leasure has a 4.91 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over his first 3.2 innings, making him a shaky closing option as well.
Their dark horse reliever might be Mike Vasil, who opened his major league career with seven shutout innings, four baserunners, and three strikeouts. He came through the Mets’ system as a starter but tripped up over the past two seasons at AAA (5.78 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and 190 strikeouts over 207.0 innings).
Anyone chasing saves in this bullpen will be rewarded with many bad innings and minimal closing opportunities.
Detroit Tigers
Tommy Kahnle remained the early favorite for saves in Detroit after starting the season with four no-hit shutout innings with four strikeouts. Surprisingly, lefty Brant Hurter leads the team in saves (2) after recording none in his minor league career. The Tigers shifted him to the bullpen last season, leading to a much better arm (2.58 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 45.1 innings with six walks and 38 strikeouts).
Jason Foley has yet to allow a run over 4.2 innings with one hit, no walks, and six strikeouts. His delay back to Detroit could be due to him working on his new split-finger pitch (15.6% usage this spring). If Foley does find a winning swing-and-miss offering, he’ll have a better chance to close games. He should be back in the majors soon.
New York Yankees
The velocity of Devin Williams's fastball (93.7 mph) has been down this year, and his command (four walks over three innings) invites trouble. After four games, he has a 12.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, and five strikeouts over three innings while converting his only save. His back was an issue last season, so buying insurance (Luke Weaver – no runs over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts and a save) makes sense until Williams starts string zeros together.
Philadelphia Phillies
Jordan Romano has removed himself from the Phillies’ closing equation for now. He’s allowed two runs or more in three of his six outings, leading to a 12.60 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, and six strikeouts over five innings. He has one blown in his two save chances.
Over his last three games, Jose Alvarado has two saves and a win. He has 12 strikeouts over 6.1 innings on the year with a 1.42 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.
Orion Kerkering hasn’t been sharp out of the gate (one run, eight baserunners, and three strikeouts over 4.2 innings), making him less desirable as a hold option for saves in this bullpen. I still like his upside, and Kerkering is closer to saves with Romano not throwing the ball well.
