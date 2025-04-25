Fantasy Baseball: Week 5 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
Securing saves is an ongoing, strategic pursuit, and savvy managers know the waiver wire can be just as important as draft day. Here’s a breakdown of the bullpens currently facing the most turbulence:
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report Week 5
Arizona Diamondbacks
Over the past week, the Diamondbacks’ bullpen has a new look after losing A.J. Puk to a potentially season-ending elbow injury. The ninth inning should be fully in the hands of Justin Martinez, but he battled a right shoulder issue over the past week. His scoreless streak stands at eight innings with three hits, 11 strikeouts, and two saves.
Shelby Miller moves up a notch in Arizona’s bullpen. He has yet to allow a run over 10.2 innings with two hits, three walks, and 12 strikeouts. In deep formats, Miller is a viable handcuff option until Martinez gets past his shoulder concern.
Atlanta Braves
Based on his WHIP (1.00) and previous closing resume, Raisel Iglesias should fall into the solid closer category. Unfortunately, he’s served up four home runs in four of his last eight appearances, leading to six runs and nine baserunners over eight innings with eight strikeouts, four saves, and a blown save. His average fastball is down about one mph from 2024.
Daysbel Hernandez has a 1.08 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, and six strikeouts over his last 8.1 innings, giving him closer-in-waiting status in this bullpen.
Boston Red Sox
Last week, I probably dropped the fantasy ball in deep formats in the Red Sox bullpen. Justin Slaten earned his second save on April 16th, putting more shine on him as a longer-term closing option. Boston pitched him in the ninth inning behind Aroldis Chapman two days later, resulting in his third save. His arm has been elite this month (no runs, one hit, no walks, and seven strikeouts over seven innings).
Chapman has been excellent out of the gate, leading to a 1.93 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over his first 9.1 innings. He has been perfect in his four closing chances. At this point, the Red Sox will play matchups for saves, making Slaten and Chapman co-closers.
Liam Hendriks allowed two runs, seven baserunners, and a home run over his first three innings with two strikeouts. His fastball averaged over 95.0 mph in each of his past three appearances, suggesting possible saves down the road after a string of good innings.
Chicago Cubs
Ryan Pressly hasn’t pitched since April 20th due to a right knee issue. The Cubs gave him an on-the-field throwing workout on Thursday, giving him a chance to avoid the injured list and pitch this weekend. He pitched 8.0 shutout innings in April with eight baserunners, four strikeouts, two wins, a loss, and three saves.
Heading into this week, Porter Hodge was a drop in shallow formats after struggling in three of his previous five outings (eight runs, 11 baserunners, and a home run over five innings with seven strikeouts and two blown leads). Three appearances later (no runs, hits, or walks over three innings with two strikeouts), he’s back in a prime closing opportunity (a win and a save) if Pressly has a lingering issue with his knee.
Cleveland Guardians
Clase has already given up nine runs, 20 baserunners, and one home run over his first 10.1 innings with nine strikeouts. His ERA (7.84) and WHIP (2.23) require many good outings to reach respectability. When given a chance to finish games, he is 4-for-6 while picking up three wins.
Cleveland pitched in three consecutive games last week, leading to two uneventful saves (no runs, one hit, one walk, and one strikeout over 1.1 innings). On his third outing, he gave up three runs and five baserunners over one inning in a blown save. As a result of his workload and last poor showing, the Guardians gave him the previous five nights off.
Last year, Clase’s cutter (77.6% usage) averaged 99.6 mph with batters hitting .171 against it. Over 217 at-bats, he allowed six doubles and three home runs. His velocity (99.4 mph) is down slightly, with much more damage (.371 with three doubles, a triple, and one home run over 55 at-bats). More importantly, his strikeout rate with his cutter sits at 20%, compared to 22.1% in 2024.
Cade Smith earned back-to-back saves against the Yankees while throwing 15 combined pitches. His arm was stellar in 2024 (1.91 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts over 75.1 innings), giving him closer upside. This season, Smith has a 1.38 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts over 13.0 innings.
Colorado Rockies
After a string of eight shutout innings with no hits, four walks, and nine strikeouts, the Rockies gave Tyler Kinley a save chance (converted). This week, he didn’t allow a run over two innings with four baserunners and four strikeouts. Colorado’s closing job is his to lose entering the end of April.
Jake Bird has looked sharp over his last three appearances (no runs over five innings with two hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts).
Detroit Tigers
Over the past week, the Tigers have turned to Will Vest in two closing situations, and he pitched in a third game with a four-run lead behind Tommy Kahnle. His scoreless streak stands at 9.2 innings with five baserunners, and 10 strikeouts, leading to a win and two saves. He should be picked up in all formats to see if Detroit rides him out as their closer.
Kahnle hasn’t done anything to lose his ninth-inning role. He opened the season with one run allowed over 9.1 innings with four hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts while converting four of his five save tries.
Miami Marlins
Over the past two weeks, Calvin Faucher tossed four shutout innings with two baserunners and four strikeouts, leading to a win and two saves. Miami also gave Jesus Tinoco two save chances (converted) over this span. He hasn’t given up a run over his last four innings with three baserunners and one strikeout. The nine-inning continues to be a coin toss with no sides landing on Anthony Bender (1.80 ERA over 10.0 innings on the year with seven strikeouts).
Pittsburgh Pirates
Since returning from his minor league stint, David Bednar threw three shutout innings with two hits and five strikeouts. He had similar success at AAA (no runs, one hit, and six strikeouts over four innings), putting him on a path to regain the closing job for the Pirates. Bednar still needs to prove that he hasn’t lost his ninth-inning guile.
Dennis Santana upped his scoreless run to seven innings with three hits and four strikeouts. He is 3-for-3 when asked to finish games.
San Francisco Giants
Ryan Walker opened this season with eight excellent innings (one run, five baserunners, and six strikeouts) while converting all five of his saves. Two appearances later (six runs, six hits, and a walk over two-thirds of an inning with two strikeouts), his closing job is at risk.
After three no-hit shutout innings to open the season with one strikeout, Camilo Doval lost momentum (three runs, eight baserunners, and one strikeout) by blowing a lead in two games. His right arm has been on point over his previous 6.2 innings (no runs, one hit, two walks, and six strikeouts), resulting in three saves.
Walker went from a top-eight closing option to a coin toss opportunity. Doval is 97-for-118 in closing situations, so I expect him to be part of the Giants’ closing option going forward.
