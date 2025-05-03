Fantasy Baseball: Week 6 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
Securing saves is an ongoing, strategic pursuit, and savvy managers know the waiver wire can be just as important as draft day. Here’s a breakdown of the bullpens currently facing the most turbulence:
Arizona Diamondbacks
The fun of the Diamondbacks' relievers left the building after injuries to Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk. Shelby Miller is the next man up. He has four career saves, but he’s pitched well so far this season (no runs, eight baserunners, and 15 strikeouts over 13.2 innings). Kevin Ginkel returned from the injured list this week, but he wasn’t sharp (one run, four hits, and one home run over 1.1 innings with four strikeouts). His closer resume consists of 13 saves.
Cleveland Guardians
The run to the save register in Cleveland has run empty so far this week for Cade Smith, but he did pick up a win while extending his scoreless streak to 6.2 innings with five hits, three walks, and nine strikeouts. Emmanuel Clase pitched better over his last three appearances, leading to one run over three innings with five strikeouts, a win, and a save.
Colorado Rockies
The new closing sheriff in Colorado is Zach Agnos. Over 98 games in the minors, he posted a 1.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 141 strikeouts over 112.2 innings with 12 wins and 46 saves. He’s yet to allow a run over his first 7.1 innings with the Rockies, with six hits, a strikeout, and two saves. Agnos works off a mid-90s fastball, while featuring a cutter and changeup. The ninth inning in Colorado is his to lose. Seth Halvorson pitched better over his last six appearances (two runs, five hits, and five strikeouts).
Detroit Tigers
Just when Will Vest was trending toward more save chances, the Tigers pitched him in the sixth inning. He left the game with his worst stats (three runs and six baserunners over one inning) of the season, and buyer’s remorse. Vest still has the resume to finish games for Detroit. Tommy Kahnle improved his shutout run to 7.2 innings with one hit, two walks, and seven strikeouts. He is 5-for-6 in save conversions.
Miami Marlins
Over his last six appearances, Calvin Faucher pitched six scoreless innings with two hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts while earning a win and two saves. Jesus Tinoco was trending forward over 6.1 innings shutout innings with five baserunners, three strikeouts, and two saves, but the Dodgers beat him for three runs, four baserunners, and one home run over 1.1 innings on April 30th.
New York Yankees
The Yankees gave Luke Weaver his third save chance on Friday night, and he responded by upping his scoreless streak to 15.0 innings with three hits, five hits, and 16 strikeouts. Devin Williams pitched in front of him, giving him three consecutive shutout innings with three strikeouts. With Weaver pitching well, Williams may take some time to regain his job.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates' ninth inning is back in the hands of David Bednar. Since returning from the minors, he has a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and eight strikeouts over six innings with two successful saves. Dennis Santana hasn’t allowed a run over his last eight innings with four hits and four strikeouts, but his last save came on April 23rd.
Texas Rangers
The closing pumpkin exploded in Texas over the last week of April. Over four appearances. Luke Jackson gave up five runs, eight baserunners, and a home run over two innings with three strikeouts, leading to a save, a blown save, and two losses. Despite going 8-for-9 in closing situations, his closing opportunity looks to be on the verge of collapse.
Robert Garcia allowed one run and seven baserunners over his last seven innings with seven strikeouts. Chris Martin (1.84 ERA over 14.2 innings with 18 strikeouts) hasn’t had a save chance since March 29th, but he deserves the next opportunity.
