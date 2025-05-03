Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: A trifecta of arms are on the verge of helping major league teams
Over the next three weeks, the fantasy market will get an flux of talented minor league arms arriving to the big leagues. Now, the challenge is deciding which arm will help fantasy teams the most.
Gunnar Hoglund, Athletics
Over 40 starts in 2022 and 2023, Hoglund underachieved in ERA (4.27) compared to his success in WHIP (1.14) over 191.1 innings with 165 strikeouts. His second ride at AAA this year led to an uptick in success (2.43 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts over 29.2 innings). In his major league debut on Friday night, he allowed a run over six innings with six hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts.
His fastball is about league average while relying on a slider, changeup, and sinker as his secondary pitches. The Blue Jays drafted Hoglund 19th overall in the 2021 June Amateur Draft. Improving arm with winning command, but Hoglund isn’t a slam dunk to be an edge for fantasy teams.
Cade Horton, Chicago Cubs
After some command issues (10 walks) over his first 12.1 innings, Horton started to find his rhythm over his last two starts at AAA (one run, seven baserunners, two walks, and 10 strikeouts over 10.2 innings). He has a 1.17 ERA over 23.0 innings with 12 walks and 28 strikeouts. The Cubs selected him with the seventh overall pick in 2022.
His fastball (95.9 mph) has had more life this year after battling injuries last season. On the downside, Horton lacks depth in his arsenal while relying on a high volume slider as his second highest usage pitch. He should be the next arm up for Chicago when they need another starter.
Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds
The Reds moved Burns to AA last week after success over his first three appearances at High A (3.09 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 11.2 innings). He allowed one run, five hits, and one walk over four innings with five strikeouts after his promotion. Cincinnati drafted Burns second overall in last year’s draft. In his final season in college, he recorded 191 strikeouts over 100.0 innings with a 2.70 ERA and 0.920 WHIP.
Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies
In his four start at A ball, Painter allowed three runs, three hits, and two home runs over four innings with two strikeouts. He’s issued one walk over his first 11.1 innings with a dozen strikeouts. The Phillies will move him to AAA in his game, putting him on the door stop of the majors. Painter threw 42 pitches in his last outing.
Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates
The go sign is shining brightly for Chandler to pitch in the majors. In his six appearances at AAA, he has been dominate (four runs, 10 hits, seven walks, and 36 strikeouts over 25.1 innings). The Pirates should call him up soon after upping his pitch count (71) in last outing. It’s buying time in all formats.
