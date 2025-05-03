Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony and Evan Carter Headlines Top Outfielders

Several outfield prospects are heating up in the minors, offering potential fantasy value if injuries or call-ups open the door.

Shawn Childs

Texas Rangers Outfielder Evan Carter
Texas Rangers Outfielder Evan Carter / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
A group of under-the-radar outfielders is flashing fantasy upside in the minors, with Roman Anthony and Evan Carter making pushes to the majors. Veterans like Drew Avans and rising bats like Carson McCusker are also making cases for major league consideration.

Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

Anthony has a hit or more in 10 of his last 12 starts, leading to a .318 batting average over 44 at-bats with 13 runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs. He also had eight walks and eight strikeouts over this span. He now has 224 at-bats of experience at AAA (.321/55/8/35/7) with an elite on-base percentage (.446). Anthony only needs a chance in the majors to show his potential.

Drew Avans, Athletics

After spending four seasons at AAA (.270/345/31/190/117 over 1,714 at-bats). Avans picked up the pace at the same level this year. He has 12 hits over his last 28 at-bats with seven runs, six RBIs, and four steals with an excellent approach (six walks and three strikeouts). He’ll turn 29 in June while never having an at-bat in the majors.

Carson McCusker, Minnesota Twins

Starting on April 15th, McCusker has at least a hit in 14 of his 15 starts, leading to 19 hits over 52 at-bats with 11 runs, five home runs, and 21 RBIs. Over his last 547 at-bats in the minors, he hit 87 runs, 27 home runs, 100 RBIs, and eight steals. McCusker is still looking for his first opportunity with the Twins.

Evan Carter, Texas Rangers

After opening his AAA season with two hits over 25 at-bats with four runs, one RBI, and two stolen bases, Carter has been major league worthy over his last 12 games (14-for-47 with eight runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and four steals). His strikeout rate (25.0) still needs work while showing improvement in his walk rate (9.6). With Leody Taveras starting off slow start (.250/7/1/8/6 over 76 at-bats), Carter is only a phone call away, making him a reasonable stash in deep formats.

