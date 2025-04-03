Fantasy Baseball: Zac Gallen Disarms Yankees' Torpedo Bats
After struggling in his first start of the year (four runs, eight baserunners, and one home run over four innings with four strikeouts), Gallen drew the mighty Yankees’ bats on the road that smashed 18 home runs over their first four games while averaging over 10 runs.
Gallen dazzled on Wednesday night, striking out 13 batters. New York's well-talked-about torpedo bats missed the mark when he was on the mound, leading to three measly hits (one double), proving good pitching remains the key to winning baseball games.
On the downside, Ryan Thompson gave up two hits in the ninth, followed by a three-run homer (Anthony Volpe) off A.J. Puk. The Diamondbacks escaped with a 4-3 win. Despite a 4-2 record, Arizona sits fourth in the NL West behind the Dodgers, Padres, and Giants.
With another home run, Volpe moved into a tie with Aaron Judge in home runs (4). He has eight RBIs over his first 20 at-bats despite hitting .200.
For fantasy baseball managers, Gallen’s dominant outing serves as a reminder of his ace potential despite a rocky season debut. His ability to shut down a powerhouse Yankees lineup and rack up 13 strikeouts reinforces his value as a must-start pitcher in all formats. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe’s continued power surge makes him an intriguing option for those seeking middle infield pop, even with his low batting average. As the season unfolds, both Gallen and Volpe remain key names to watch in fantasy leagues.
