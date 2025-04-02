Fantasy Sports

Is Rays Rookie Jake Mangum a Fantasy Baseball Steal or Trap?

Tampa Bay Rays 29-year-old rookie Jake Mangum has been absolutely electric since being called up to the big leagues. Can he continue his dominance or is a downtick in production on the horizon?

Shawn Childs

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Magnum (72) breaks his bat on a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Charlotte Sports Park.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Magnum (72) breaks his bat on a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Charlotte Sports Park. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The early season oblique injury to Jose Lowe led to the Rays calling up Mangum last Saturday. He rewarded their trust with back-to-back stellar games (7-for-8 with three runs, four RBIs, and three stolen bases) while moving to the cleanup slot in the batting on Tuesday night.

Is Jake Mangum a Fantasy Baseball Steal or a Trap?

Mangum is a switch hitter with three seasons of experience at AAA (.309 with 141 runs, 13 home runs, 129 RBIs, and 44 steals over 1,009 at-bats). His walk rate (5.3) is below the league average while having a favorable strikeout rate (17.1). He turned 29 on March 8th, with no previous major league experience.

Many times in fantasy sports, the best replacement for your team’s injured player is the next man up, taking over his playing time. Ideally, this theory works better over short spurts. The Josh Lowe teams in deep formats have questionable replacement options that fill his skill set shoes (20/20 player with upside). Mangum fills the speed role in this equation, along with potentially a better opportunity in at-bats due to his switch-hitting bat. 

At the very least, Mangum should be added in all AL-Only formats. He falls into the “hot player of the week category” while lacking the pedigree to draw a high bid in the free agent. I’m viewing him as a week-to-week fill-in, as I’m heavily invested in Lowe. I can’t add him until Sunday in leagues with FAAB bidding. His success over the next five days will set the bar for his investment value. 

