Fantasy Baseball: Week 2 Pitchers Injury Report
Injury concerns continue to shape early-season pitching rotations across Major League Baseball, with several key arms navigating setbacks of varying severity. From Max Scherzer’s lingering lat and thumb issues to Brandon Woodruff’s road to recovery, these updates provide crucial insights into when fantasy managers and teams alike can expect these pitchers to return to action.
SP Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays
After making an abbreviated first appearance for Toronto due to lat discomfort, the seasoned right-hander has now been sidelined with right thumb inflammation. Scherzer acknowledged that his thumb irritation has caused him to alter his mechanics, ultimately contributing to the strain in his lat. Although the official designation for his injured list stint is related to his thumb, lingering lat tightness remains a factor in his recovery process.
SP Sean Manaea, New York Mets
Manaea had been making steady strides in his recovery ahead of his anticipated 2025 debut, gradually ramping up his workload after sustaining the injury early in camp. His progress culminated in the initiation of a throwing program, but that momentum was abruptly halted by an untimely setback, forcing him back to square one. Now completely shut down and requiring a PRP injection to manage discomfort and accelerate healing, concerns surrounding his recovery timeline have intensified. While the full extent of this latest delay remains uncertain, any expectation of his return before June would appear highly optimistic.
SP Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves
Following an impressive 10:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over four innings in spring training, Strider continued to dominate on Saturday, fanning six hitters over three frames for Triple-A Gwinnett. He stretched his workload to 60 pitches in the outing, positioning himself for a potential mid-April return to Atlanta’s starting rotation, pending one or two more rehab appearances.
SP Reynaldo Lopez, Atlanta Braves
This update offers a slightly encouraging perspective, as both the player and team appear committed to uncovering any underlying issues beyond the obvious symptoms. However, the overall prognosis for López remains uncertain, casting doubt on his future availability. Even more concerning is the organization's cautious optimism regarding his potential return this season—a phrase that often implies a slim possibility rather than a likelihood. While his comeback remains uncertain, it hasn't been entirely ruled out either. More clarity should emerge in the coming weeks.
SP Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff remains on the 15-day injured list as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery, which sidelined him following the 2023 season. Before the injury, the right-hander was in dominant form, boasting a stellar 2.28 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 11 starts, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s premier pitchers.
Now 32 years old, Woodruff is set to take a significant step in his rehab process with a scheduled three-inning simulated game. The outcome of this session will play a crucial role in determining the next phase of his recovery, with a potential return to Milwaukee’s rotation projected for late April if all goes according to plan.
SP Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees
New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt remains on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder issue, but manager Aaron Boone has expressed optimism that the 28-year-old will make his return by mid-April. This timeline is encouraging, especially given Schmidt’s impressive performance throughout the 2024 campaign.
Building upon his first full season as a starter, Schmidt posted a stellar 2.85 ERA last year, solidifying his role as a key fixture in the Yankees' rotation moving forward. Despite his proven success, he is still available in nearly half of fantasy leagues, making him an under-the-radar asset. With the Yankees' high-powered offense backing him, Schmidt is in prime position to rack up wins once he’s back on the mound—making him a savvy acquisition before his stock inevitably rises.
RP Ryan Walker, San Francisco Giants
Walker was sidelined on Saturday with back discomfort, but the issue is not believed to be significant. In his absence, Camilo Doval is expected to take over as San Francisco’s go-to option in the ninth inning. However, all indications suggest Walker’s time away from the mound will be brief.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Dustin May Dominates in Emotional Return After 22-Month Absence
Shane Baz Shines in MLB Return: Fantasy Baseball Impact
Is Rays Rookie Jake Mangum a Fantasy Baseball Steal or Trap?