2025 Fantasy Baseball: Anthony Volpe Profile, Preview, Predictions
Anthony Volpe lost his power stroke last season while still not finding his way in batting average. He still has an intriguing floor in home runs with an elite speed profile.
SS – Anthony Volpe, NYY (ADP – 135.5)
Over the past two seasons, Volpe suited up for 319 out of 324 games for the Yankees. Last year, he lost his home run swing, highlighted by the drop in his average hit rate (1.497 – 1.832 in 2023 and 2.417 in the minors). Volpe turned into a high-volume groundball hitter (50.2%) who lost his ability to barrel a baseball (3.9%). His exit velocity (87.7 mph), hard-hit rate (34.9), and HR/FB rate (8.8) turned into negative data points.
New York gave him plenty of leash in their leadoff slop (327 at-bats), but he had a poor on-base percentage (.293), with below-par stats (.242/49/4/24/12 over 327 at-bats). His lack of success led to a push to the lower third of the batting order for the bulk of his remaining at-bats. Volpe hit .276 over his first 286 at-bats with 49 runs, six home runs, 25 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases but ended the year on a down note (.217/41/6/35/15 over 351 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (22.6) moved closer to the league average, but Volpe has a step back in his walk rate (6.1 – 8.7 in 2023). Since arriving in the majors, his contact batting average (.313) has been well below his time in the minor leagues (.348).
Fantasy Outlook: With two almost 1,300 plate appearances under his belt with New York, Volpe should be much better in 2025. He profiled as a 25/50 player coming to the Yankees with a top-of-the-order walk rate. His rookie luster is gone, suggesting fewer eyeballs on him and a sliding ADP unless Volpe shows a power stroke in spring training. He is not far off from a 20/30 player who helps in runs, but his metrics below the surface invite more questions than answers. He finished last season ranked 59th in FPGscore (0.67) for hitters.
