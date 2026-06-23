The Red Sox Can't Escape the Jarren Duran Trade Question

How should the Boston Red Sox handle outfielder Jarren Duran this summer when the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline gets here?

This is going to be among the topics that dominate the narrative around the Red Sox between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Him, Sonny Gray, and Aroldis Chapman have been the three names out there most often so far as the hot stove has turned on around the league. While this is the case, Duran is in a different boat than Gray and Chapman. Gray is 36 years old and has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season that certainly won't be picked up. Unless he lands some sort of extension, he'll surely be a free agent after the season. Chapman has a vesting option for the 2027 season that will vest when he reaches 40 innings pitched this season and if he passes a physical at the end of the year.

When it comes to Duran, he's different because he's 29 years old and has two more seasons of team control left before free agency. He has been no stranger to trade rumors over the last few years, but Boston has opted to hold onto him each time. It has already been reported that Boston has maintained a "steep" asking price for him, despite his offensive struggles so far this season. It's no secret that there is going to be buzz around the speedy outfielder. But will this be the year that he's actually traded? On Tuesday, FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray noted that he's "skeptical" of a trade involving Duran.

The Red Sox Outfielder Is An Intriguing Trade Deadline Player To Watch

Jun 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"I'm still skeptical that he's moved," Murray wrote. "They've held out in recent years despite plenty of interest when he's posted a 9.0 and 4.9 bWAR. He has a 0.6 bWAR this year. I just have a hard time seeing it happen, but if it does, [AJ Preller] is always an executive to watch. Maybe the Phillies? Mariners?"

The point about AJ Preller and the San Diego Padres makes sense. He was heavily connected to the Padres last season. But Murray arguably isn't wrong about Duran. The buzz is going to be there. But that has been the case each of the last few seasons, but the Red Sox haven't obliged in large part because they haven't gotten a return that they have viewed as worth his talent.

Duran took a step back in 2025, but was still a 4.9-WAR player. That's obviously not as good as his 9.0-WAR 2024 season, but he was still impactful last year. This past offseason, reports surfaced indicating that Boston viewed him as closer to a seven-win player, rather than a four-win player in trade talks.

His struggles so far this season have certainly hurt his trade value further. But if Boston wasn't willing to trade him at a loss this past offseason, why would the Red Sox do it now when they would get less in return? With his two full seasons left of control, Boston could simply punt the outfield logjam issue to the offseason or even next summer, if he can turn things around.

So, don't be shocked if you see a lot of buzz out there about Duran. But, Murray arguably is right to be "skeptical." A trade now doesn't sound like how Boston has operated with Duran.